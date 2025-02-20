Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 03:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw: Full list of qualified teams

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw: Full list of qualified teams

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on February 21, 2025. Teams from the group stage, who finished in the top 8, are seeded, while the four knockout phase playoff winners will be unseeded.

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League is heading into its knockout stages, and by Wednesday’s four second-leg knockout playoff matches, the field will be narrowed down to 16 teams. The top eight teams from the group stages, alongside the four winners from the knockout phase playoffs, will secure their places in the prestigious round of 16. The remaining four spots will be decided after Wednesday's matches on February 19, 2025.  Check UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
Teams Confirmed for Round of 16
 
The following teams have confirmed their place in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16:
 
 
Top 8 League Phase Teams (Seeded): 
  1. Liverpool (England)

  2. Barcelona (Spain)
  3. Arsenal (England)
  4. Inter Milan (Italy)
  5. Atletico Madrid (Spain)
  6. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
  7. Lille (France)
  8. Aston Villa (England)
 
Knockout Phase Playoff Winners (Unseeded): 
  • Bayern Munich
  • Feyenoord
  • Club Brugge
  • Benfica
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Real Madrid
  • PSG
 
These teams will now join the draw for the round of 16, which will take place on February 21, 2025.  ALSO READ: Spanish ref who sent off Bellingham under scrutiny for business activities
 
Remaining Spots for the Round of 16
 
The round of 16 will be completed once the remaining four spots are claimed after the second-leg knockout matches on February 19. Among the teams vying for these spots are heavyweights like Real Madrid and Manchester City, both of which are poised to compete for a place in the next stage of the tournament.
 
Round of 16 Draw Conditions and Rules
 
The draw for the round of 16 will take place on February 21, 2025. Teams from the group stage, who finished in the top 8, are seeded, while the four knockout phase playoff winners will be unseeded. There are no restrictions on the draw, meaning teams can face opponents from the same country.
 
The draw structure is predetermined based on the league positions from the group phase. For example: 
- Teams finishing first and second in the group phase will face the winners of the knockout phase playoff ties involving the 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th-placed teams.
The draw structure is predetermined based on the league positions from the group phase. For example: 
- Teams finishing first and second in the group phase will face the winners of the knockout phase playoff ties involving the 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th-placed teams.
- Teams finishing third or fourth will play against the winners of the knockout phase playoff ties involving the 13th, 14th, 19th, and 20th-placed teams, and so on. 

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:02 AM IST

