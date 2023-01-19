LIVE: Sports Min seeks explanation from WFI on 'harassment' allegations

Union Sports Ministry sought an explanation from Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations levelled by wrestlers, including and medalists, said Sports Authority of India (SAI). The Women National Wrestling Coaching camp in Lucknow from January 18 has also been cancelled.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she will step down in a shock resignation less than 10 months out from a general election. Ardern doesn’t have the energy or inspiration to seek re-election later this year, she told reporters Thursday in Napier where her Labour Party is holding a caucus meeting. She named the election date as Oct. 14.The collapse in the prices of digital assets over the past year will allow investors to focus on the "true value" of this new technology, the distributed ledger and the smart contracts that can be built on them, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday. "The idea that somehow cryptos are going to maintain value, while the fiat currencies collapse. That's nonsense," Rajan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.The UN has said it aims to increase convoys carrying aid to parts of Ukraine "close to the frontlines," supporting local volunteers and organisations. The UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA, said in a statement on Wednesday that a seven-truck convoy had reached Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, just five kilometre from the Russian border.