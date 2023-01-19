JUST IN

LIVE: Sports Min seeks explanation from WFI on 'harassment' allegations
TMS Ep350: SUVs, Indo-Pak talks, green hydrogen stocks, Char Dham Yatra
Contractors stage protest ahead of PM's visit to K'taka over 'commissions'
33% parents say strangers approached their children online: Study
Rajasthan govt firm on decision to revive Old Pension Scheme: CM Gehlot
Crypto collapse brings focus to digital assets' true value: Raghuram Rajan
Regional aviation looks to fly higher as operators chart plans in Goa
SII seeks inclusion of Covovax in CoWIN portal as booster dose for adults
Kerala mask mandate precautionary measure, no major rise in cases: Experts
R-Day: 32,000 tickets to be sold online, Egypt contingent to participate
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News

LIVE: Sports Min seeks explanation from WFI on 'harassment' allegations

Catch all the latest news and updates from around the world here

Topics
Delhi winter | Fog | Russia Ukraine Conflict

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Photo: Twitter
Union Sports Ministry sought an explanation from Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations levelled by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medalists, said Sports Authority of India (SAI). The Women National Wrestling Coaching camp in Lucknow from January 18 has also been cancelled.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she will step down in a shock resignation less than 10 months out from a general election. Ardern doesn’t have the energy or inspiration to seek re-election later this year, she told reporters Thursday in Napier where her Labour Party is holding a caucus meeting. She named the election date as Oct. 14.

The collapse in the prices of digital assets over the past year will allow investors to focus on the "true value" of this new technology, the distributed ledger and the smart contracts that can be built on them, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday. "The idea that somehow cryptos are going to maintain value, while the fiat currencies collapse. That's nonsense," Rajan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The UN has said it aims to increase convoys carrying aid to parts of Ukraine "close to the frontlines," supporting local volunteers and organisations. The UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA, said in a statement on Wednesday that a seven-truck convoy had reached Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, just five kilometre from the Russian border.
 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Delhi winter

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 08:08 IST