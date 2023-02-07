SC dismisses plea against Victoria Gowri's appointment as Madras HC judge

The on Tuesday dismissed the petitions challenging Advocate Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri's appointment as the additional judge for .

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said that it could not presume that the Collegium was unaware of Gowri's political backgrounds or the articles that later surfaced in the public domain, reports LiveLaw.

The bench also added that she is only being appointed as an Additional Judge, and there are instances where persons have not been confirmed.

of India on Monday made a significant disclosure that the Collegium has taken cognisance of the complaints against Victoria Gowri, who has been recommended for appointment as a judge of the .

Gowri took the oath, along with four others, earlier on Tuesday.

On January 17, the Collegium recommended the elevation of Advocate Gowri as an additional judge of the . However, a section of the Madras High Court lawyers opposed her proposed elevation and members of the Madras High Court bar last week sent a representation to the Chief Justice of India. It sought a recall of the recommendation made for the elevation of Victoria Gowri on the ground that she has made hate speech against Christians and Muslims and her open affiliations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported LiveLaw.

The matter was scheduled to be heard on February 10 in Victoria Gowri's appointment. However, the apex court advanced its hearing in the matter after a mention by Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran second time after the bench assembled in the post-lunch session on Monday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that there are some developments that have taken place. The Collegium has taken cognisance of what came to our attention after we made the recommendation.

A group of 21 lawyers of the High Court wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and the SC Collegium asking to drop her name from the list.