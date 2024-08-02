Brand battles at Paris Olympics: Unauthorised athlete images spark storm

With the Indian contingent facing shocking exits and unexpected triumphs at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the branding landscape is becoming fiercely competitive.

The unauthorised use of images and videos of athletes, particularly double medal-winner Manu Bhaker, has reignited the 'moment marketing' debate. More so with brands reportedly lining up to partner with the new shooting stars such as Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale.

IOS Sports & Entertainment, the agency managing multiple Paris Olympic athletes, including Bhaker, has claimed that the young shooter is being pursued by 40-odd brands, with some offering upwards of Rs 1 crore as endorsement fee.

"The brand scene is very dynamic right now,” says Neerav Tomar, CEO and managing director, IOS Sports & Entertainment. “There's significant interest from both existing and new sponsors who recognise the value of associating with Olympic athletes." Among the official sponsors of the Indian Olympic Association and International Olympic Committee are Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, JSW Inspire, Amul and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

The unauthorised use of photos and videos of athletes by non-partner brands hasn’t gone down well, though this is not a new phenomenon. The day after Bhaker won India's first medal, a bronze, several brands used her picture and posted congratulatory messages to cash in on the moment.

Tomar says that while such moment marketing can create a strong impact and increase brand recall, it’s unprofessional and unfair to the athletes involved.

IOS Sports & Entertainment is said to have sent legal notices to multiple brands for using Bhaker’s pictures without the authority to do so. The agency has a team to monitor the unauthorised use of the athletes' images commercially. “We remain vigilant," says Tomar. However, the challenge of obtaining quick legal relief remains and the fight is often long, he adds.

Melroy D’Souza, chief operating officer of PMG Advertising Agency, echoes the frustration with the legal system.

"Brands should be aware that they are encroaching on someone’s personal identity in an unauthorised manner, even if their stated intention is to congratulate the athletes," he says.

Karan Yadav, chief commercial officer of JSW Sports, adds that this practice is unfair not only to the athletes but also to the brands that have officially come on board.

With little clarity on the course of action, agencies such as these feel the pressure of curbing unlawful marketing.

"In the absence of a framework, agencies like ours must take the initiative to educate both athletes and brands… Our goal is to ensure that all promotional activities are fair and beneficial for both the athletes and their official sponsors," Tomar says.

Though using content without their permission is unlawful, if the athletes object, they are often accused of being touchy, D’Souza says. It’s a catch-22 situation, but the athletes and their agencies are now willing to take on the fight.

Official sponsors enjoy exclusive rights to the athletes' content, including screen presence, which can later translate into lucrative endorsement deals. "They’ve invested in the athlete beforehand, so it's only natural and logical for them to want to reap the benefits," says Tomar.

Yadav adds that recognising the right ambassador early can help brands be part of the sportsperson’s entire journey — from preparation to victory. While it can help the brand’s image, it requires walking a fine line – to be seen as supporting an athlete while also benefiting from it. “The conversation happens at a brand level and not a category or product level,” he explains.

So, will the Olympics glory translate into endorsements for the athletes? BPCL thinks so. "Advertisers are drawn by the positive emotions and surge of national pride that the Olympics generate, which can significantly boost their brand image and foster strong connections with consumers," it says in a statement to Business Standard.

Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Rediffusion Brand Solutions, disagrees. He points to the unpredictable nature of athlete endorsements: "Apart from Neeraj Chopra, the track record of Olympic winners has been lukewarm. Most are forgotten after the Games, losing the attention of brands."