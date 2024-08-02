Business Standard
Paris Olympics: What car did Sajjan Jindal promise to Indian medallists?

Paris Olympics 2024: Sajjan Jindal's announcement came shortly after Morris Garages India revealed their new CUV, the MG Windsor, in collaboration with JSW Group

Sajjan Jindal, SAIC Motor, JSW Group, Mumbai

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, in a post on X, said 'our best deserve the best'. (File Photo)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal, has announced that he will gift an MG Windsor car to every Indian athlete who wins a medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. The billionaire industrialist stated on X, “Our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success.”

The announcement came shortly after Morris Garages India revealed its new CUV, the MG Windsor, in collaboration with JSW Group. Jindal’s post has garnered nearly 90,000 views on the micro-blogging platform.

The announcement has been met with praise from netizens. One user, @MalhotraSaurabh, commented, “What a great initiative to promote sports and support our Olympians!” Another user, @ISushmaPandey, added, “What a wonderful way to show love for the country and its athletes! Proud of JSW’s initiative.”

It is also worth noting that JSW Group is responsible for this year’s official Olympic uniform for Team India. According to the company's website, “The outfit symbolises the essence of India’s unique culture and terrain, and it is designed with advanced features to improve athletic performance.”

So far, India has won three medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting. The medal-winning athletes are Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale.

MG Windsor: ‘India’s first CUV’
Inspired by the architecture of Windsor Castle, the MG Windsor represents exquisite craftsmanship, excellence, and monarchy, according to the UK-based carmaker. The company claims that the car’s imposing design and meticulously crafted components reflect the premium quality and grandeur associated with Windsor Castle.

JSW MG Motor India has officially named the ‘Windsor’ as India’s first Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV). Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW MG Motor India, remarked, “We are thrilled to unveil the name of our upcoming CUV: MG Windsor. The advanced technology and futuristic aerodynamic design further enhance the car’s appeal. The MG Windsor is designed for consumers who desire the comfort of a sedan combined with the spaciousness of an SUV.”

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

