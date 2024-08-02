Business Standard
Paris Olympics: US media displays incorrect medal tally to appear winners

The US has so far won nine gold medals, 16 silver and 13 bronze medals. This makes it the number two country on the medal tally chart, after China which has won 25 medals including 11 gold

In the accepted method for medal tally, silver and bronze categories are used only to break ties. (Photo: Paris Olympics wesbite)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Several media organisations in the United States have been presenting an inaccurate medal count for the Paris 2024 Olympics to make it appear as though the US is leading in the Summer Games.

Popular US news outlets including The New York Times, Washington Post, WNBC are presenting the medal count for the Paris 2024 Olympics based on the total number of medals won, which shows the US in the lead with 38 medals. This approach contrasts with the official ranking method used by the Olympics body, which ranks countries by the total number of gold medals.

Top 5 countries on the Olympics 2024 medal chart

The US has so far won nine gold medals, 16 silver and 13 bronze medals. This makes it the number two country on the medal tally chart, after China which has won 11 gold medals. China’s total medal tally stands at 25, including seven silver and bronze medals each.

According to the Paris Olympics website, China and the US are followed by France, Australia and Japan in the medal tally with each having secured eight gold medals.

However, the approach followed by the US media, as seen on their websites, shows the US leading the table, followed by France at 27 medals, China at 25, Britain at 20 and Australia at 18.

In the accepted method for medal tally, silver and bronze categories are used only to break ties. “Publications in the US, including The New York Times, often take the total tally measure,” The New York Times website’s page, displaying the medal count, states.

ABC News of Australia and the Guardian of the United Kingdom were quick to point out the US’ ‘rigged’ manner of claiming the top rank. They argued that, with the US fielding around 600 athletes in the Summer Games, which makes up more than 5 per cent of the total athletes, it was expected that they would have a higher chance of winning more medals.

The Games, which will last until August 11 will witness the participation of more than 10,000 athletes from nearly 200 nations. After the US, host nation France has the most number of athletes at 573, followed by Australia (460), Germany (427), Japan (404).

Topics : United States 2024 Olympics Paris BS Web Reports New York Times American media

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

