Olympics: India's Judoka Tulika Mann crashes out in opening round

The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to the Cuban, who has four Olympic medals including two silver and a bronze, 0-10 by ippon.

Tulika Mann clinches India's second silver in Judo at CWG 2022. Source:PTI

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian judoka Tulika Mann crashed out of the women's +78kg event at the Paris Olympics after going down in the opening round to London Games champion Idalys Ortiz of Cuba here on Friday.
The 25-year-old from Delhi, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, lost to the Cuban, who has four Olympic medals including two silver and a bronze, 0-10 by ippon at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.
The contest between Tulika, who lost her father when she was a two-year-old and is a single child of a widowed mother, and Ortiz lasted just 28 seconds as the decorated Cuban trapped the Indian in a chokehold.
With the defeat, India's judo campaign ended as Tulika was the lone judoka from the country competing at the Games.
Ippon is a move in which judokas throw their opponents to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the rivals land on their back.
An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes the opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds or when an opposite judoka gives up.

