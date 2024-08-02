Imene Khelif boxing row: Hormones not linked to performance - Dutee Chand





"In 2014, I challenged the IOC's rule that a person with a higher testosterone level should not participate in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. It was noted… VIDEO | Here's what Indian athlete Dutee Chand said on Imene Khelif vs Angela Carini controversy."In 2014, I challenged the IOC's rule that a person with a higher testosterone level should not participate in the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. It was noted… pic.twitter.com/2DYm1w07o2 August 2, 2024





ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 2, live time (IST), streaming Testosterone is a key hormone for developing male characteristics in a human body but it is also present in females in smaller amounts.

Imene Khelif boxing match controversy at Paris Olympics explained

On Thursday, a major controversy erupted at the Summer Games when Angela Carini of Italy quit after just 46 seconds against Imane Khelif of Algeria in a boxing match. The duo exchanged only a few punches before Carini quit. She later said that she felt a severe pain in her nose and didn't want to continue.

“During the bout, Carini gave up and now she is complaining about the Algerian boxer because of high testosterone levels,” Chand shared her perspective, adding that Olympics players are required to undergo several tests and hence, a controversy around this issue is “not right” in her opinion.

Khelif’s presence at the Paris Games has turned into a controversy as people were quick to point out that she was disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test.

Imene Khelif was disqualified in 2023 over an unspecified test

Khelif had won a silver medal at the International Boxing Association’s (IBA) 2022 world championships, the same body that disqualified her from the 2023 match over “higher levels of testosterone.” The IBA has been banned from the Olympics since 2019 over disputes with the IOC.

The IBA, on its decision to ban Khelif and Lin Yu‑ting of Taiwan last year, said on Wednesday that both boxers did not have a “testosterone examination” last year but were “subject to a separate and recognized test” for their disqualification but did not explain any other details.

Algerian Olympic Committee defends Khelif

The Algerian Olympic Committee on Wednesday defended Khelif and said the allegations made about the 25-year-old boxer are “lies”.

Khelif is being targeted on the internet with narratives labelling her as a “biological male” who was put up in a fight with a woman. Billionaire Elon Musk and author JK Rowling are among the people peddling this claim. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also voiced her criticism for allowing athletes with “genetically male characteristics” to compete against women.

Khelif to face Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamor next

Khelif’s passport says she is female. While Khelif has not commented on the controversy, her upcoming opponent Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori said she was not scared of Saturday’s match.

What International Olympic Committee said on Imene Khelif gender row

The IOC has countered the controversy saying the eligibility criteria for the boxers are based on the rules that applied at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. These gender-related rules were also the basis of the Tokyo Olympics. It said that the aggression against Khelif is due to the IBA’s arbitrary decision of 2023, which it said was taken “solely by IBA secretary general and CEO.”