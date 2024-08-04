Djokovic wins Gold medal: Full list of players with career Golden Slam

Novak Djokovic became only the fifth player in the history of Tennis to complete a Golden career slam after he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles final in Paris Olympics 2024 on August 4. Novak Djokovic became the oldest gold medalist in the Olympic Tennis Event since 1988 at the age of 37 years.
What is a Golden slam?
A Golden Slam is when a player wins an Olympic gold medal in addition to each of the four Grand Slam competitions (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open). Steffi Graf is the only player to accomplish this feat in a single year (1988), however the Bryan brothers also won their games in a row. The only player to accomplish a Golden Slam in both singles and doubles is Serena Williams.
What is career Golden Slam?
When a player wins a Olympic Gold medal, along with all the four Grand Slams, then it is called career Golden Slam.
What is a Golden slam?
A Golden Slam is when a player wins an Olympic gold medal in addition to each of the four Grand Slam competitions (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open). Steffi Graf is the only player to accomplish this feat in a single year (1988), however the Bryan brothers also won their games in a row. The only player to accomplish a Golden Slam in both singles and doubles is Serena Williams.
What is career Golden Slam?
When a player wins a Olympic Gold medal, along with all the four Grand Slams, then it is called career Golden Slam.
- Novak Djokovic wins the only missing trophy in his cabinet, and this is what it means! pic.twitter.com/4YX1vu32eo— ???????????? ???????????????? (@TheEuropeanLad) August 4, 2024
List of Tennis players to win Career Golden Slam (Singles):
- Steffi Graff (Germany) in 1988
- Andre Agassi (USA) in 1999
- Rafael Nadal (Spain) in 2010
- Serena Williams (USA) in 2012
List of Tennis players to win Career Golden Slam (Doubles):
- Pam Shriver in 1988
- Gigi Fernandez in 1996
- Todd Woodbridge in 2000
- Mark Woodforde in 2000
- Serena Williams in 2001
- Venus Williams in 2001
- Daniel Nestor in 2002
- Bob Bryan in 2012
- Mike Bryan in 2012
|Full list of Tennis players (singles and doubles) - excluding Novak Djokovic
|Athlete
|Nation(s)
|Sport(s)
|Role(s)
|Era
|Accolades in Tennis
|Andre Agassi
|USA
|TEN
|Olympics
|1996
|Singles: Australian Open (1995, 2000, 2001, 2003), French Open (1999), Wimbledon (1992), US Open (1994, 1999), Olympics (1996)
|Bob Bryan
|USA
|TEN
|Olympics
|2004—2012
|Doubles: Australian Open (2006-07, 2009-11, 2013), French Open (2003, 2013), Wimbledon (2006, 2011, 2013), US Open (2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014), Olympics (2012)
|Mike Bryan
|USA
|TEN
|Olympics
|2004—2012
|Doubles: Australian Open (2006-07, 2009-11, 2013), French Open (2003, 2013), Wimbledon (2006, 2011, 2013, 2018), US Open (2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018), Olympics (2012)
|Gigi Fernandez
|PUR/USA
|TEN
|Olympics / Non-Medal
|1984—1996
|Doubles: Australian Open (1993-94), French Open (1991-95, 1997), Wimbledon (1992-94, 1997), US Open (1988, 1990, 1992, 1995-96), Olympics (1992, 1996)
|Steffi Graf
|GER
|TEN
|Olympics / Non-Medal
|1984—1992
|Singles: Australian Open (1988-90, 1994), French Open (1987-88, 1993, 1995-96, 1999), Wimbledon (1988-89, 1991-93, 1995-96), US Open (1988-89, 1993, 1995-96), Olympics (1988)
|Rafael Nadal
|ESP
|TEN
|Olympics / Other
|2004—2016
|Singles: Australian Open (2009), French Open (2005-08, 2010-14, 2017-20, 2022), Wimbledon (2008, 2010), US Open (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019), Olympics (2008)
|Daniel Nestor
|CAN
|TEN
|Olympics
|1996—2016
|Doubles: Australian Open (2002), French Open (2007, 2010-12), Wimbledon (2008-09), US Open (2004), Olympics (2000)
|Pam Shriver
|USA
|TEN
|Olympics
|1988
|Doubles: Australian Open (1982-85, 1987-89), French Open (1984-85, 1987-88), Wimbledon (1981-84, 1986), US Open (1983-84, 1986-87, 1991), Olympics (1988)
|Serena Williams
|USA
|TEN
|Olympics
|2000—2016
|Singles: Australian Open (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2015, 2017), French Open (2002, 2013, 2015), Wimbledon (2002-03, 2009-10, 2012, 2015-16), US Open (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012-14), Olympics (2012); Doubles: Australian Open (2001, 2003, 2009-10), French Open (1999, 2010), Wimbledon (2000, 2002, 2008-09, 2012, 2016), US Open (1999, 2009), Olympics (2000, 2008, 2012)
|Venus Williams
|USA
|TEN
|Olympics
|2000—2016
|Doubles: Australian Open (2001, 2003, 2009-10), French Open (1999, 2010), Wimbledon (2000, 2002, 2008-09, 2012, 2016), US Open (1999, 2009), Olympics (2000, 2008, 2012)
|Todd Woodbridge
|AUS
|TEN
|Olympics
|1992—2004
|Doubles: Australian Open (1992, 1997, 2001), French Open (2000), Wimbledon (1993-97, 2000, 2002-04), US Open (1995-96, 2003), Olympics (1996)
|Mark Woodforde
|AUS
|TEN
|Olympics
|1996—2000
|Doubles: Australian Open (1992, 1997), French Open (2000), Wimbledon (1993-97, 2000), US Open (1989, 1995-96), Olympics (1996)