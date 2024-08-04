Djokovic wins Gold medal: Full list of players with career Golden Slam

Novak Djokovic became only the fifth player in the history of Tennis to complete a Golden career slam after he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles final in Paris Olympics 2024 on August 4. Novak Djokovic became the oldest gold medalist in the Olympic Tennis Event since 1988 at the age of 37 years.A Golden Slam is when a player wins an Olympic gold medal in addition to each of the four Grand Slam competitions (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open). Steffi Graf is the only player to accomplish this feat in a single year (1988), however the Bryan brothers also won their games in a row. The only player to accomplish a Golden Slam in both singles and doubles is Serena Williams.When a player wins a Olympic Gold medal, along with all the four Grand Slams, then it is called career Golden Slam.