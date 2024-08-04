Business Standard
Djokovic wins Gold medal: Full list of players with career Golden Slam

Novak Djokovic became only the fifth player in the history of Tennis to complete a Golden career slam after he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at Paris Olympics 2024 on August 4.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 9:15 PM IST
Novak Djokovic became only the fifth player in the history of Tennis to complete a Golden career slam after he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles final in Paris Olympics 2024 on August 4. Novak Djokovic became the oldest gold medalist in the Olympic Tennis Event since 1988 at the age of 37 years.

What is a Golden slam?

A Golden Slam is when a player wins an Olympic gold medal in addition to each of the four Grand Slam competitions (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open). Steffi Graf is the only player to accomplish this feat in a single year (1988), however the Bryan brothers also won their games in a row. The only player to accomplish a Golden Slam in both singles and doubles is Serena Williams.

What is career Golden Slam?

When a player wins a Olympic Gold medal, along with all the four Grand Slams, then it is called career Golden Slam.


List of Tennis players to win Career Golden Slam (Singles):
  • Steffi Graff (Germany) in 1988
  • Andre Agassi (USA) in 1999
  • Rafael Nadal (Spain) in 2010
  • Serena Williams (USA) in 2012
List of Tennis players to win Career Golden Slam (Doubles):
  • Pam Shriver in 1988
  • Gigi Fernandez in 1996
  • Todd Woodbridge in 2000
  • Mark Woodforde in 2000
  • Serena Williams in 2001
  • Venus Williams in 2001
  • Daniel Nestor in 2002
  • Bob Bryan in 2012
  • Mike Bryan in 2012
Full list of Tennis players (singles and doubles) - excluding Novak Djokovic
Athlete Nation(s) Sport(s) Role(s) Era Accolades in Tennis
Andre Agassi USA TEN Olympics 1996 Singles: Australian Open (1995, 2000, 2001, 2003), French Open (1999), Wimbledon (1992), US Open (1994, 1999), Olympics (1996)
Bob Bryan USA TEN Olympics 2004—2012 Doubles: Australian Open (2006-07, 2009-11, 2013), French Open (2003, 2013), Wimbledon (2006, 2011, 2013), US Open (2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014), Olympics (2012)
Mike Bryan USA TEN Olympics 2004—2012 Doubles: Australian Open (2006-07, 2009-11, 2013), French Open (2003, 2013), Wimbledon (2006, 2011, 2013, 2018), US Open (2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018), Olympics (2012)
Gigi Fernandez PUR/USA TEN Olympics / Non-Medal 1984—1996 Doubles: Australian Open (1993-94), French Open (1991-95, 1997), Wimbledon (1992-94, 1997), US Open (1988, 1990, 1992, 1995-96), Olympics (1992, 1996)
Steffi Graf GER TEN Olympics / Non-Medal 1984—1992 Singles: Australian Open (1988-90, 1994), French Open (1987-88, 1993, 1995-96, 1999), Wimbledon (1988-89, 1991-93, 1995-96), US Open (1988-89, 1993, 1995-96), Olympics (1988)
Rafael Nadal ESP TEN Olympics / Other 2004—2016 Singles: Australian Open (2009), French Open (2005-08, 2010-14, 2017-20, 2022), Wimbledon (2008, 2010), US Open (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019), Olympics (2008)
Daniel Nestor CAN TEN Olympics 1996—2016 Doubles: Australian Open (2002), French Open (2007, 2010-12), Wimbledon (2008-09), US Open (2004), Olympics (2000)
Pam Shriver USA TEN Olympics 1988 Doubles: Australian Open (1982-85, 1987-89), French Open (1984-85, 1987-88), Wimbledon (1981-84, 1986), US Open (1983-84, 1986-87, 1991), Olympics (1988)
Serena Williams USA TEN Olympics 2000—2016 Singles: Australian Open (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2015, 2017), French Open (2002, 2013, 2015), Wimbledon (2002-03, 2009-10, 2012, 2015-16), US Open (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012-14), Olympics (2012); Doubles: Australian Open (2001, 2003, 2009-10), French Open (1999, 2010), Wimbledon (2000, 2002, 2008-09, 2012, 2016), US Open (1999, 2009), Olympics (2000, 2008, 2012)
Venus Williams USA TEN Olympics 2000—2016 Doubles: Australian Open (2001, 2003, 2009-10), French Open (1999, 2010), Wimbledon (2000, 2002, 2008-09, 2012, 2016), US Open (1999, 2009), Olympics (2000, 2008, 2012)
Todd Woodbridge AUS TEN Olympics 1992—2004 Doubles: Australian Open (1992, 1997, 2001), French Open (2000), Wimbledon (1993-97, 2000, 2002-04), US Open (1995-96, 2003), Olympics (1996)
Mark Woodforde AUS TEN Olympics 1996—2000 Doubles: Australian Open (1992, 1997), French Open (2000), Wimbledon (1993-97, 2000), US Open (1989, 1995-96), Olympics (1996)

Topics : Novak Djokovic 2024 Olympics Tennis

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

