Olympics: India's boxing campaign at Paris ends with Lovlina's loss in Q/F

Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) bowed out of the ongoing Paris Games after losing a hard-fought quarterfinal bout to China's Li Qian here on Sunday.

Borgohain went down 1-4 in a messy contest during which both the boxers were repeatedly cautioned for clinching and holding.

Her loss ended India's boxing campaign in the Olympics after Nishant Dev was ousted from the men's 71kg quarterfinals on Saturday night.

A six-strong contingent, comprising four women and two men, was representing India in the Games.