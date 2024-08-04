Business Standard
Olympics: India's boxing campaign at Paris ends with Lovlina's loss in Q/F

Lovlina Borgohain, who won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, was eliminated from the Paris Games on Sunday following a tough quarterfinal loss to China's Li Qian in women's 75kg divison.

Paris: India's Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning her women's 75kg Round of 16 boxing match against Norway's Sunniva Hofstad at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) bowed out of the ongoing Paris Games after losing a hard-fought quarterfinal bout to China's Li Qian here on Sunday.
Borgohain went down 1-4 in a messy contest during which both the boxers were repeatedly cautioned for clinching and holding.
Her loss ended India's boxing campaign in the Olympics after Nishant Dev was ousted from the men's 71kg quarterfinals on Saturday night.
A six-strong contingent, comprising four women and two men, was representing India in the Games.

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

