Olympics: Sreejesh's masterclass takes India to consecutive semifinals

A battle-hardened PR Sreejesh gave a big fillip to the Indian hockey team's aspirations of winning a second consecutive Olympic medal with his splendid shootout saves in a 4-2 victory over Great Britain that earned his side a place in the semifinals of the Paris Games here Sunday. Playing most of the match without key defender Amit Rohidas, who was shown a red card for hitting a rival player with his stick, the team did extremely well to hold Great Britain to 1-1 in regulation time. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Great Britain dominated possession and played with man-to-man marking, not allowing India to attack much.

In the absence of Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, who plays in mid-field, was asked to man the defence.

Reduced to 10 men on the pitch, India could not play scoop balls, a strategy that worked for the side in previous matches, but it managed to escape without getting hurt.

It all boiled down to how Sreejesh would perform and the veteran goalkeeper did not disappoint, blocking the third and fourth attempts by Connor Williamson and Phillip Ropper after the score was tied 2-2 in the shootout.

James Albrey and Zach Wallace had scored earlier for Great Britain while skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal sounded the board for India.

"We had no option but to keep the score tied till the end. We focussed on defence, we played to a structure and today communication between the players was pretty good. It was a team effort," Harmanpreet said.

The skipper said they had to forget the red card and move forward.

"We could not change what had happened. It was a team effort, it was our best defence, playing with 10 men, that was a hard part."



"At this stage, we can't afford to be nervous, no matter who we play or we play extra man or not. That mind-set will remain in the next match."



Harmanpreet acknowledged Sreejesh's role in the win but insisted that it was not a one-man show.

"Sreejesh is a legend, he is one of the best we have. He is saving us from day one. But even if you ask him, he will say it was a team effort, so team first, then individual."



India had taken the lead through Harmanpreet in the 22nd minute from a penalty corner before Great Britain drew level through Lee Morton from a field effort in the 27th minute.

Once Rohidas, India's first rusher was given the controversial marching order, Great Britain attacked in numbers, constantly trying to take advantage of the one-man lead.

Great Britain dominated possession with their brisk start. The play was largely restricted to India's half. The red shirts build up their attacks with short, coordinated passes from both the flanks.

They earned their first penalty corner in the fifth minute for a dangerous play from the Indians when Zach Wallace sent a pass to Furlong just inside the circle. The umpire initially didn't award the short corner but the British went for a referral.

The subsequent attempt from Furlong found Rohidas' foot, resulting in another penalty corner, which the Indians defended stoutly.

India entered Great Britain's half when vice-captain Hardik Singh sent a pass to Mandeep Singh from the right flank. Mandeep tried to earn a short corner but the ball was cleared.

Abhishek had a strike at the Britain post in the 11th minute after receiving the ball from Hardik, in India's first goal attempt in the contest, but Great Britain custodian Ollie Payne blocked the shot with his extended right leg.

Great Britain got another penalty corner soon but Jarmanpreet made a goal-line save to deny Sam Ward.

Towards the end of the first quarter, India earned their first penalty corner but Harmanpreet could not trap the ball properly. India got another PC but Harmanpreet failed to get past Payne from the second attempt.

Four minutes into the second quarter, Rohidas was shown the red card for hitting a British player with his stick, which looked controversial.

Down to 10 men for rest of the match, it was all about defending from the Indians as Great Britain pressed hard.

In an exhilarating run from the right flank, Tom Sorsby flew with the ball. Sensing the threat, Mandeep tried to stop him but ended up stick-checking the player and India conceded another penalty corner, which was saved by Sreejesh.

Vivek Sagar Prasad then dribbled past a few defenders to enter the Britain circle and secured India's fourth penalty corner from a goalmouth melee. Harmanpreet rose to the occasion and made no mistake this time as he fired the ball into the post with a fierce dragflick.

India's lead, though, did not last long as it was neutralised after five minutes when an unmarked Morton deflected in the ball past Sreejesh. This was after Britian missed another penalty corner conversion.

India's defence played slightly better at the start of the second half and Great Britain earned back-to-back penalty corners but could not get past Sreejesh.

There was no respite for India with the rival team getting another PC, when the ball touched a defender's foot, but conversion eluded them again.

No goal was scored by either team in the last quarter as Sreejesh blocked several attempts from Great Britain.