Olympics 2024: Katie Ledecky creates history with 800m swimming gold

After another incredible Olympic performance, Katie Ledecky made history on Saturday night by becoming the second swimmer to win an event at the Summer Games four times in a row.

Tokyo Olympics, Olympic swimming

Swimmers warm up before competition at the Summer Olympics. (AP Photo)

AP Nanterre (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Katie Ledecky capped another stellar Olympics by becoming only the second swimmer to win an event at four straight Summer Games, holding off Ariarne Titmus to win the 800-meter freestyle Saturday night.
It was Ledecky's second gold medal in Paris and ninth of her remarkable career, which marked another milestone. She became only the sixth Olympian to reach that figure, joining swimmer Mark Spitz, track star Carl Lewis, Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina and Finnish runner Paavo Nurmi in a tie for second place.
The only athlete to win more golds: swimmer Michael Phelps with 23.

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

