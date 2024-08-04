Olympics 2024: Proud of myself, said Hungary's Luca after loss to Khelif

Her previous opponent, Italian boxer Angela Carini had pulled out of her bout against Khelif on Thursday just after 46 seconds, unable to take heavy punches from the Algerian, who was banned from the 2023 World Championship in New Delhi for failing the gender eligibility test.

The dramatic turn of events had created a huge furore in the boxing world and at the Games, with many questioning Khelif's presence in the women's competition even as IOC put up a stout defence of their decision to allow the Algerian to compete as a female.

Luca had made it clear that she won't step back and she kept her promise with a courageous show. She took several punches on her body and also succeeded in landing a few on her opponent.

In the end, Khelif, who was cheered by the crowd, emerged victorious, taking a 5-0 unanimous decision win.

Carini had refused to shake hands with Khelif and later regretted the decision but Luca showed respect to the Algerian and even hugged her. Returning the gesture, Khelif held the ropes for Luca to walk out of the ring.

"This was a hard fight, but I think I could do everything what I wanted before the fight. And I think it was a good fight. I'm so proud of myself and I'm so grateful to be here," Luca said, addressing a herd of media.

"I was able to enjoy 3x3 minutes continuously, and I'm not disappointed for a moment. This is how it is now, but who knows what the future holds. I tried to act sportsmanlike, so that my opponent couldn't say anything bad about me," she said in Hungarian.

Khelif walked through the mixed zone, still wiping her tears but did not speak with the waiting print media.

"I think that these past few days have been difficult for everyone, both for him (sic) and for me, and that's why I wanted to show that I respect him (sic), and that I don't have a bad opinion about him, because that's not him."



Luca spoke flanked by Zsolt Gyulai, the two-time Olympic champion and President of Hungary Olympic Committee.

Balazs Fris, the IOC member from Hungary, said not entering the ring was not an option for them.

"We believe that every match is decided on the play field and not elsewhere. So we are absolutely convinced, 100% convinced, that every match has to be decided on the play field, this time, this case, in the ring.

"Therefore, it was never an option, neither for Luca. We couldn't have even convinced her, neither the president, nor myself, nor the whole Olympic committee, not to fight.

"She always wanted to fight, and as a consequence of what I have said before, it was also clear from the very beginning that Luca will fight and give her best, and that's what you could have seen in the rings."



Balazs said Hungarians are always ready to fight bravely and heroically, and "that's what Luca has just done and shown us."



He did not say it in as many words but clearly indicated that what happened in Paris must be looked into.

"Of course, the Paris boxing competitions have their consequences, like every other competition.

"These consequences must be carefully evaluated after the Games, and as loyal members of the International Olympic family and the International Olympic committee, we are 100 percent convinced, 100 percent convinced that the International Olympic committee will make the right decisions.