Olympics 2024: Check out India's final position in medals tally at Paris

The 2024 Paris Olympics has finally come to an end. India, with a total of 6 medals, including one silver and five bronze medals, finished at the 71st spot in the overall medal tally, which is significantly lower than their 48th overall finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where they won a total of 7 medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

India, who started their campaign with hopes of reaching the elusive double-digit mark in the medal tally, fell a little short due to multiple fourth-place finishes and the disheartening disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from her gold medal bout. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India opened their account with shooter Manu Bhaker, who put the nightmares of her pistol malfunction at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics behind her and secured a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Manu was again involved in the second medal win for India when she and her partner Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, defeating South Korea. Manu also became India's first athlete to win two medals at the same Olympic Games in the post-independence era.

India secured their third medal from shooting when shooter Swapnil Kusale became the first Indian to win the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle three-position event.

India's most successful event in the Olympics, hockey, was once again on the podium after defeating Spain 2-1 in their bronze medal match. The hockey team, with their win, secured India's fourth medal in Paris and their 13th overall medal in the Olympic Games.

The golden boy of India, Neeraj Chopra, although unable to defend his 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal, still managed to secure a podium finish for himself and medal number five for India by winning the silver medal in the men's javelin throw event.

The sixth and final medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics for India was also a historic one. The 21-year-old Aman Sehrawat, who won the bronze medal in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling event after defeating Puerto Rican Dorian Toi Cruz 13-5, became the youngest Indian to win a medal at the Summer Olympics.