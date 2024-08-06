Olympics 2024 Hockey SF: India vs Germany live timings, streaming today

India vs Germay Hockey Olympics semifinal 2024: All you need to know

India men's hockey team will take the field today with a hope to better the bronze that it claimed in the Tokyo edition, when Harmanpreet Singh's side takes on reigning world champions Germany in the Paris Olympics 2024 semifinal at 10:30 PM IST. India won last of their eight Olympic gold medals way back in the 1980 Moscow Games. Paris provides them a great opportunity to make history.





Check India at Olympics Day 11 (August 6) live score and Vinesh, Neeraj Chopra event updates here Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A semifinal win will ensure a silver for India, which they last won in the 1960 Rome edition. The Indians displayed a tenacious performance against Britain in the quarterfinal at the iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Sunday.

India vs Germany head-to-head (overall) in hockey

Matches Played 103 India Won 23 Germany Won 53 Matches Drawn 27 Biggest Germany Win 7-1 at 1976 Montreal Olympics Biggest India Win 8-1 at 1936 Berlin Olympics Goals Scored by India 165 Goals Scored by Germany 222

India vs Germany head-to-head in Olympics

Total Matches played: 12

India won: 5

Germany won: 4

Drawn: 3

India vs Germany head-to-head in last five meetings

India 2-3 Germany - June 8, 2024

India 3-0 Germany - June 1, 2024

India 6-3 Germany - March 13, 2023

India 3-2 Germany - March 10, 2023

India 3-1 Germany - April 15, 2022



India squad for Paris Olympics 2024

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh

Alternate players: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

India vs Germany semifinal live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast

When India vs Germany semifinal match in men's hockey at Paris Olympics?

In the Men's hockey semifinal, the India vs Germany match will take place on August 6, Tuesday.

At what time India vs Germany semifinal hockey match begin during the Paris Olympics 2024?

India vs Germany hockey match will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST today.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs GER hockey SF match at the Paris Olympics 2024?

The live telecast of the India vs Germany hockey semifinal match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary while Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Germany semifinal match at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs GER hockey match in multiple languages.