Olympics: Kishore Jena opens up on Neeraj Chopra, rivalry with Pak's Nadeem

While the focus of the entire world will be on Neeraj's quest to retain his gold medal, the theme of rivalry also lingers in the men's javelin event.

Neeraj chopra, Kishore Jena

Kishore Jena & Neeraj chopra ( From left to right) Photo: PTI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One of India's premier javelin throwers, Kishore Jena, opened up about the expectations from 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra and the rivalry with Pakistan's ace Arshad Nadeem.
In the men's javelin throw event in the ongoing Paris Olympics, Jena is set to feature in Group A, while Neeraj is placed in Group B alongside Arshad in the qualification round, which will take place on Tuesday.
 
Athletes who breach the qualifying mark of 84.00m will make it into the final. While talking about his preparation for the event, Jena vowed to give his 100 per cent in his Olympic debut.
"Preparation is very good, and we are getting a lot of support from here. It will be good. I will give my best tomorrow. I will play like a finalist. It is my first time, so I will give 100 per cent," Jena told ANI.
All eyes will be on Neeraj, who is the defending gold medallist in the event. The reigning Olympic and world champion has produced a season-best attempt of 88.36m before arriving in Paris.
He would be keen to send his javelin to a distance that allows him to defend his gold medal in the ongoing edition. While talking about expectations from the 26-year-old, Jena wished his compatriot the best for his upcoming gold medal defence.
"You know how much Indian athletics has grown because of Neeraj bhai. Everyone has high hopes for him. It feels good that he is with us. He is staying with us. We wish him well," he added.

While the focus of the entire world will be on Neeraj's quest to retain his gold medal, the theme of rivalry also lingers in the men's javelin event.
The arch-rivalry between India and Pakistan is not restrained to cricket. The touch of rivalry has existed in the world of javelin as well.
Arshad and Neeraj have produced some gripping battles over the years, and fans will expect another one to unfold in one of the biggest sporting events.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated rivalry for the fans, the Asian Games silver medallist gave his take on him and Neeraj facing Arshad and said, "No, it's not like that. Since it's the Olympics, a lot of countries have come. We don't think like that. There is nothing like that. It is friendly when we meet them. I also meet them. There is no such intention.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

