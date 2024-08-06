Business Standard
Olympics 2024: Sailor Kumanan finishes 21st, fails to qualify for finals

For the 26-year-old Nethra, this is the second successive time that she has failed to progress to the Medal Race

sailor Nethra Kumanan finished at the 21st spot after the ninth qualifying race. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's most well-known woman sailor Nethra Kumanan finished at the 21st spot after the ninth qualifying race in the individual Dinghy event at Paris Olympics here on Monday.
There are 10 races in qualifying rounds after which the medal round list is decided but the 10th race was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Only the top 10 in terms of timing after all the qualifying races get into the medal round.
After the eighth qualifying race, she was placed 24th and on Monday, she improved upon her previous few days of shoddy show to finish a creditable 10th among 43 in the ninth qualifying race. But that could only help her in jumping three spots to 21st and that was never going to be enough in the end.
Her best performance was in the first qualifying race in which she finished sixth and worst was the eighth race where she was a dismal 31st. After the first qualifiers, she hardly was in contention for top 10 place.
For the 26-year-old Nethra, this is the second successive time that she has failed to progress to the Medal Race.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

