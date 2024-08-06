Olympics 2024: Sailor Kumanan finishes 21st, fails to qualify for finals

India's most well-known woman sailor Nethra Kumanan finished at the 21st spot after the ninth qualifying race in the individual Dinghy event at Paris Olympics here on Monday.

There are 10 races in qualifying rounds after which the medal round list is decided but the 10th race was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Only the top 10 in terms of timing after all the qualifying races get into the medal round.

After the eighth qualifying race, she was placed 24th and on Monday, she improved upon her previous few days of shoddy show to finish a creditable 10th among 43 in the ninth qualifying race. But that could only help her in jumping three spots to 21st and that was never going to be enough in the end.