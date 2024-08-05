Paris Olympics 2024: Here's how wrestler Nisha Dahiya missed a medal

Paris Olympics 2024: India's Nisha Dahiya suffered heartbreak in her women's 68 kg freestyle quarter-final match as she lost out in the dying seconds of the game. The reason for the defeat was very unfortunate, as Nisha lost due to a combination of a finger and elbow injury, which forced her to play the latter part of the match in excruciating pain.



How did Nisha Dahiya lose in the dying seconds of the match?



Nisha was focused and confident at the beginning of her QF bout and eventually took a 4-0 lead against North Korea's Gum Sol Pak. Sol wasn't able to figure out how to outwit the Indian and was later seen losing by a margin of 8-1, courtesy of a brilliant display by Nisha in the first period.



However, the second series saw Nisha injuring her finger. It appeared to be a fracture, which was treated by the medical staff on the mat. Following the treatment, Nisha strapped her fingers together and continued her match in pain. Her opponent took advantage of the injury and went on to score 3 more points, making it 8-4.



What followed after that was a shock for both the fans and Nisha herself, as the grappler injured her elbow in the second period in what appeared to be a dislocation. The injury added to Nisha's pain, and she was seen crying for help again.



With 12 seconds left on the clock, North Korea's Sol was waiting to get her hands on Nisha, who decided to keep fighting despite the shocking blow to her elbow.



It was all one-sided from then on, as Sol went on to grab 6 more points in the final 12 seconds and took a 2-point lead in the end. Nisha was devastated at the end, as she wouldn't have expected such an end to her Paris Olympics campaign. The 10-8 defeat eventually had her bow out of the event in tears.



Nisha's dominating display in round of 16 tie



Nisha opened her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign today and won her pre-QF bout against Ukraine's Tetiana Sova by a score of 6-4. Looking confident on the day, she played her quarter-final bout just two hours later, where she faced North Korea's Gum Sol Pak.