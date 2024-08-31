Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paralympics 2024: Para-shooter Rubina Francis enters 10m air pistol final

Paralympics 2024: Para-shooter Rubina Francis enters 10m air pistol final

Rubina, 25, trailed the top-eight shooters for most part of the qualification round but picked up speed at the fag end to sneak into the medal round

Paralympics, Tokyo 2020

Press Trust of India Chateauroux
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian shooter Rubina Francis showed tremendous determination to qualify in seventh place for the women's 10m air pistol (SH1) final, even as 10m air rifle (SH1) marksman Swaroop Unhalkar was unable to make an impact at the Paralympic Games here on Saturday.
Rubina, 25, trailed the top-eight shooters for most part of the qualification round but picked up speed at the fag end to sneak into the medal round.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The shooter from Madhya Pradesh had also finished seventh in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Paralympics three years back before ending up seventh in the final as well.
Rubina, who was placed 14th after the first series of 10 shots in the qualifying, gradually moved up and clinched a sport in the eight-shooter final with a score of 556.
Rubina had secured the Paralympics quota under the bipartite (wildcard) rule a few days before the contingent's departure for Paris.
In the men's 10m air rifle standing (SH1) event, Swaroop, the 38-year-old marksman competing in his second Paralympics, finished a dismal 14th in the qualification round to miss the final by quite a distance.

More From This Section

Badminton, shuttlecock

India para-shuttlers start Paralympics on high, eight secure wins on day 1

Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

Afghan para-athlete wins historic first medal for Refugee Paralympic Team

Jodie Grinham

Pregnant para archer Jodie Grinham returns to action at 2024 Paralympics

Paris Paralympics 2024: August 30 schedule

Paris Paralympics 2024: India schedule on August 30, live time, streaming

Aruna Tanwar of India in action against Nurcihan Ekinci of Turkey. (Photo: Reuters)

Paralympics 2024: Tanwar loses to Turkish opponent in taekwondo round of 16

Unhalkar, who had missed the bronze medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, was far from impressive in an 18-shooter field on Saturday, aggregating 613.4 points.
South Korea's Park Jinho topped the field with a score of 624.4, a clear 10.5 points ahead of Unhalkar.
Unhalkar never rose beyond the 13th rank, and at one point during the contest had slipped to 16th.
The Kolhapur marksman, who was diagnosed with polio at an early age that left him paralysed in both the legs, did manage a decent second series of 103.0 but again slipped back into mediocrity.
He had scores of 101.8, 103.0, 101.7, 101.8, 102.4, 102.7 to aggregate 613.4.
The SH1 category is for para shooters who can hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position (in a wheelchair or chair).
The disappointment came just a day after women's 10m air rifle shooter Avani Lekhara came up with an extraordinary performance to become the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic gold medals with a record-breaking performance.
India had also won a silver medal through Manish Narwal in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) final, and a bronze through 37-year-old late-bloomer Mona Agarwal, who finished third in the same event as Avani, on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paralympics

Paralympics: Indian rowers enter Final B after finishing 3rd in repechage

Badminton, shuttlecock

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttlers Nitesh, Sukant enter semifinal round

Paralympics 2024

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttler Mandeep enters SL3 singles quarterfinals

2024 Paris Paralympics

Paralympics 2024: Avani to Manish, full list of Indian medal winners

Avani Lekhara

Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold medal in 10m Air Rifle shooting

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon