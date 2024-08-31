Business Standard
Paralympics: Indian rowers enter Final B after finishing 3rd in repechage

Paralympics: Indian rowers enter Final B after finishing 3rd in repechage

Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle managed a third-place finish in the mixed PR3 double sculls event at the Paris Paralympics here on Saturday.

Press Trust of India Paris
Aug 31 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle managed a third-place finish in the mixed PR3 double sculls event at the Paris Paralympics here on Saturday.
The pair finished the race with a timing of 7:54.33s, behind Ukraine (7:29.24s) and Great Britain (7:20.53s).
The Indian duo will now be competing in Final B, which is for 7 to 12th spot.
During the heat on Friday, the Indian pair had finished fifth with a timing of 8:06.84s.
Anita lost her leg in a road accident when she was 18-years-old. She won the gold medal in the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Qualifiers earlier this year.
Konganapalle, an ex-soldier with Rashtriya Rifles, lost his leg in a mine blast while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015.

His accolades include gold medals in World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Qualifiers and Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championship.
The PR3 category is for para-athletes with residual leg function, allowing them to slide the seat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

