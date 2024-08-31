Paralympics: Indian rowers enter Final B after finishing 3rd in repechage

Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle managed a third-place finish in the mixed PR3 double sculls event at the Paris Paralympics here on Saturday.

The pair finished the race with a timing of 7:54.33s, behind Ukraine (7:29.24s) and Great Britain (7:20.53s).

The Indian duo will now be competing in Final B, which is for 7 to 12th spot.

During the heat on Friday, the Indian pair had finished fifth with a timing of 8:06.84s.

Anita lost her leg in a road accident when she was 18-years-old. She won the gold medal in the World Rowing Asian and Oceanian Paralympic Qualifiers earlier this year.