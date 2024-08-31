Business Standard
Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttler Mandeep enters SL3 singles quarterfinals

Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttler Mandeep enters SL3 singles quarterfinals

The Indian finished second in the three-player group B to book a quarterfinal spot. Mariam topped the group to enter the semifinals

Paralympics 2024

Paralympics 2024

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian shuttler Mandeep Kaur entered the quarterfinals of the women's singles SL 3 category in the Paris Paralympics after defeating Australia's Vinot Celine Aurelie in the women's singles SL 3 event on Saturday.
Mandeep regrouped to win her last group B match 21-23 21-10 21-17 against her Australian rival. She had lost her opening match to Nigeria's Bolaji Mariam.
The Indian finished second in the three-player group B to book a quarterfinal spot. Mariam topped the group to enter the semifinals.
The toppers of group A and C directly advanced to the semifinals. The top two teams in group B as well as second-place finishers in group A and C compete in the quarterfinal for the two remaining semifinal spots.
SL3 class is for players with severe lower limb disability. They compete on half-width court.
In Friday's late night matches, Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli lost their opening mixed doubles SL3 contest 11-21 17-21 to top seeded Indonesian pair of Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila.

In another group A SL3 mixed doubles contest involving Indians, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan lost 22-24 19-21 to the French team of Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur.
The only win in the mixed doubles came through Nithya Sivan Sumathy and Sivarajan Solaimalai, who defeated Thailand's Natthapong Meechai and Chai Saeyang 21-7 21-17 in group B.
Later on Saturday, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, Sivarajan Solaimalai and Tarun will compete in different categories of men's singles.
In women's singles, Manisha Ramdass and Nithya Sivan Sumathy will present their challenge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

