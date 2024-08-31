Paralympics 2024: Para-shuttlers Nitesh, Sukant enter semifinal round

Indian shuttlers Nitesh Kumar and Sukant Kadam qualified for the semifinals of men's singles SL3 and SL4 categories respectively after recording straight-game wins in their last group matches in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday. Nitesh, who had won a silver medal in the Asian Para Games last year in China, beat Mongkhon Bunsun of Thailand 21-13 21-14 to notch his third successive win and top group A. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bunsun also qualified for the semifinals as the second-place finisher from group A. In SL3 class, which is meant for players with severe lower limb disability competing on half-width court, the top two finishers from each of the two groups qualify for the semifinals.

In the group A, Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar, who has already bowed out of the tournament, beat Yang Jianyuan of China 21-1 21-11. Manoj had earlier lost to Bunsun and Nitesh.

In men's singles SL4 class, meant for athletes with lower limb impairments and minor balance issues in walking or running, Sukant joined compatriot Suhas Yathiraj in the semifinals after beating Thailand's Teamarrom Siripong 21-12 21-12 to top group B.

This was his second consecutive win in the three-player group. Sukant had won a bronze in the Asian Para Games in China last year.

"It's my debut tournament. I am so happy to be qualified for the semifinals. I was well prepared for today's game. The first match was much tougher than this. And against him I have played plenty of times and I was very confident. So, I wanted to go one point at a time and then I played really well," said Sukant after the match.

"The drift and the atmosphere of the hall is very different. I am happy that I was able to adapt well this time," he added.

In men's SL4 competition, only the toppers from each of the four groups qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Mandeep Kaur entered the quarterfinals of the women's singles SL 3 category after defeating Australia's Vinot Celine Aurelie in the women's singles SL 3 event on Saturday.

Mandeep regrouped to win her last group B match 21-23 21-10 21-17 against her Australian rival. She had lost her opening match to Nigeria's Bolaji Mariam.

The Indian finished second in the three-player group B to book a quarterfinal spot. Mariam topped the group to enter the semifinals.

The toppers of group A and C directly advanced to the semifinals. The top two teams in group B as well as second-place finishers in group A and C compete in the quarterfinal for the two remaining semifinal spots.

In Friday's late night matches, Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli lost their opening mixed doubles SL3 contest 11-21 17-21 to top seeded Indonesian pair of Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila.

In another group A SL3 mixed doubles contest involving Indians, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan lost 22-24 19-21 to the French team of Faustine Noel and Lucas Mazur.

The only win in the mixed doubles came through Nithya Sivan Sumathy and Sivarajan Solaimalai, who defeated Thailand's Natthapong Meechai and Chai Saeyang 21-7 21-17 in group B.

Later on Saturday, Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Manoj, Sukant, Sivarajan Solaimalai and Tarun will compete in different categories of men's singles.

In women's singles, Manisha Ramdass and Nithya Sivan Sumathy will present their challenge.