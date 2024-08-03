Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Manu Bhaker's Gold medal match at 1 PM IST

India schedule on August 3 at Paris Olympics 2024 Events India athletes in action today Time Result Shooting Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1) Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan 12.30 PM IST TBD Women's 25m Pistol (Medal round) Manu Bhaker 1 PM IST TBD Archery Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations) Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) 1.52 PM IST TBD Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations) Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) 2.05 PM IST TBD Sailing Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5) Vishnu Saravanan 3.45 PM IST TBD Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6) Vishnu Saravanan 4.53 PM IST TBD Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5) Nethra Kumanan 5.55 PM IST TBD Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6) Nethra Kumanan 7.03 PM IST TBD Boxing Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals) Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) 12:18 PM IST TBD



The telecast of India's Day 8 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

The Live streaming of India matches on August 3 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Stay tuned for India events live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here

Another day brings another hope for a medal for the Indian contingent. On day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 will witness India's double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker take the stage in her 3rd final in Paris today at 1 PM IST. Manu will take part in the women's 25m pistol final after qualifying at 2nd spot in the qualification round.Other Indian shooters will also be in action today, with the likes of Anant Jeet Naruka, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will feature in their respctive skeet qualification events. Both the men's and women's skeet qualification events will be starting at 12:30 PM IST.India's star archer Deepika Kumari will also be in action in her individual event round of 16 tie today at 1:52 PM IST. Nishant Dev, the only men's boxer left for India in Paris, will be hoping to clinch a medal late at night as he will be playing his men's 71kg quarter-final match at 12:18 AM IST (Aug 4).