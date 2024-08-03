Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Manu Bhaker's Gold medal match at 1 PM IST
India's star archer Deepika Kumari will also be in action in her individual event round of 16 tie today at 1:52 PM IST. Check Paris Olympics 2024 live match and medal updates here
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Another day brings another hope for a medal for the Indian contingent. On day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 will witness India's double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker take the stage in her 3rd final in Paris today at 1 PM IST. Manu will take part in the women's 25m pistol final after qualifying at 2nd spot in the qualification round.
Other Indian shooters will also be in action today, with the likes of Anant Jeet Naruka, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will feature in their respctive skeet qualification events. Both the men's and women's skeet qualification events will be starting at 12:30 PM IST.
India's star archer Deepika Kumari will also be in action in her individual event round of 16 tie today at 1:52 PM IST. Nishant Dev, the only men's boxer left for India in Paris, will be hoping to clinch a medal late at night as he will be playing his men's 71kg quarter-final match at 12:18 AM IST (Aug 4).
Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast
The telecast of India's Day 8 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.
|India schedule on August 3 at Paris Olympics 2024
|Events
|India athletes in action today
|Time
|Result
|Shooting
|Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1)
|Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan
|12.30 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's 25m Pistol (Medal round)
|Manu Bhaker
|1 PM IST
|TBD
|Archery
|Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations)
|Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany)
|1.52 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations)
|Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia)
|2.05 PM IST
|TBD
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|3.45 PM IST
|TBD
|Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6)
|Vishnu Saravanan
|4.53 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5)
|Nethra Kumanan
|5.55 PM IST
|TBD
|Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6)
|Nethra Kumanan
|7.03 PM IST
|TBD
|Boxing
|Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals)
|Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico)
|12:18 PM IST
|TBD
India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free
The Live streaming of India matches on August 3 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Stay tuned for India events live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here
11:11 AM
Day 8 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Other international medal events today
- 3:30 PM IST: Tennis - China's Zheng Qinwen vs Croatia's Donna Vekic in women singles gold medal match.
- 6 PM IST: Table tennis - women's singles gold medal match.
- 6:30 PM IST: Badminton - Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan vs Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning in women's doubles gold medal match.
- 12 AM IST (Aug 4): Swimming - men's 100m butterfly final. USA's Caleb Dressel is the defending champion, he's also the world and Olympics record holder
- 12:25 AM IST (Aug 4): Athletics - men's 4x400m relay mixed final.
- 12:50 AM IST (Aug 4): Athletics - women's 100m final.
11:06 AM
Day 8 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: How Manu Bhaker shake up the brands?
40 brands chasing Manu Bhaker after her purple patch at Paris Olympics 2024
After taking home two Bronze medals from the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Manu Bhaker, who was before just another name in the Indian shooting community, has experienced a notable surge in fame. In the 10m air pistol individual and mixed team competitions, Bhaker has already won two bronze medals, and in the 25m air pistol event, he is almost certain to add another.
According to media reports, Bhaker has been approached by over 40 firms for endorsements as a result of her recent successes. The article further stated that although she is still focused on the Olympic Games in Paris, her management firm has closed a few transactions totaling several crores.
TAP HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE
10:53 AM
India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Paris Olympics 2024. All eyes will be on Manu Bhaker once again as she shoots for the third medal in Olympics 2024.
