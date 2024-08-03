Business Standard
Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Manu Bhaker's Gold medal match at 1 PM IST

Image Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Paris Olympics 2024: India live matches updates

Paris Olympics 2024: The Live streaming of India matches on August 3 at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Another day brings another hope for a medal for the Indian contingent. On day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 will witness India's double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker take the stage in her 3rd final in Paris today at 1 PM IST. Manu will take part in the women's 25m pistol final after qualifying at 2nd spot in the qualification round. 

Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

Other Indian shooters will also be in action today, with the likes of Anant Jeet Naruka, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will feature in their respctive skeet qualification events. Both the men's and women's skeet qualification events will be starting at 12:30 PM IST. 

India's star archer Deepika Kumari will also be in action in her individual event round of 16 tie today at 1:52 PM IST. Nishant Dev, the only men's boxer left for India in Paris, will be hoping to clinch a medal late at night as he will be playing his men's 71kg quarter-final match at 12:18 AM IST (Aug 4).

India schedule on August 3 at Paris Olympics 2024
Events India athletes in action today Time Result
Shooting
Women's Skeet Qualification (Day 1) Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan 12.30 PM IST TBD
Women's 25m Pistol (Medal round) Manu Bhaker 1 PM IST TBD
Archery
Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations) Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany) 1.52 PM IST TBD
Women's Individual (1/8 Eliminations) Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) 2.05 PM IST TBD
Sailing
Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5) Vishnu Saravanan 3.45 PM IST TBD
Men's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6) Vishnu Saravanan 4.53 PM IST TBD
Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 5) Nethra Kumanan 5.55 PM IST TBD
Women's Dinghy Opening Series (Race 6) Nethra Kumanan 7.03 PM IST TBD
Boxing
Men's Welterweight (Quarter-finals) Nishant Dev vs Marco Verde (Mexico) 12:18 PM IST TBD



Paris Olympics 2024 live telecast

The telecast of India's Day 8 matches in the Paris Olympics 2024 will take place on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

India at Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming free

Stay tuned for India events live updates and Paris Olympics 2024 live medal tally updates here

11:11 AM

Day 8 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Other international medal events today

  • 3:30 PM IST: Tennis - China's Zheng Qinwen vs Croatia's Donna Vekic in women singles gold medal match.
  • 6 PM IST: Table tennis - women's singles gold medal match.
  • 6:30 PM IST: Badminton - Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan vs Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning in women's doubles gold medal match.
  • 12 AM IST (Aug 4): Swimming - men's 100m butterfly final. USA's Caleb Dressel is the defending champion, he's also the world and Olympics record holder
  • 12:25 AM IST (Aug 4): Athletics - men's 4x400m relay mixed final.
  • 12:50 AM IST (Aug 4): Athletics - women's 100m final.
11:06 AM

Day 8 | Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: How Manu Bhaker shake up the brands?

40 brands chasing Manu Bhaker after her purple patch at Paris Olympics 2024

After taking home two Bronze medals from the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Manu Bhaker, who was before just another name in the Indian shooting community, has experienced a notable surge in fame. In the 10m air pistol individual and mixed team competitions, Bhaker has already won two bronze medals, and in the 25m air pistol event, he is almost certain to add another.
 
According to media reports, Bhaker has been approached by over 40 firms for endorsements as a result of her recent successes. The article further stated that although she is still focused on the Olympic Games in Paris, her management firm has closed a few transactions totaling several crores.

TAP HERE TO READ FULL ARTICLE
10:53 AM

India at Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Paris Olympics 2024. All eyes will be on Manu Bhaker once again as she shoots for the third medal in Olympics 2024.
Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Manu Bhaker Olympic medals

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

