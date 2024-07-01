Business Standard
Paris Olympics 2024: Medal contender Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain

Anshu had won a silver medal at the recent Ranking Series event in Budapest in the women's 57kg, losing the final to China's Kexin Hong.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Anshu Malik, who is a strong medal contender at the Paris Olympics, has suffered a shoulder strain during training, forcing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to seek a status report from the wrestler.
The 22-year-old Anshu had qualified for the Games by winning a gold medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifier in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in April.
After the Budapest event, Anshu returned to her centre -- Mirchpur academy in Haryana -- and a week back suffered a strain on left shoulder.
"During a practice session, she suffered strain and as a precautionary measure, she stopped training. She also underwent an MRI and there is nothing to worry. The scan is clean. Two days back she started training again," Anshu's father and coach Dharamveer Malik told PTI.
"We will leave for Japan for a training camp in a few days," added Dharamveer.
WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI that in a day or two they will have clarity.
 
"We have been told she has begun light training. We have asked for a status report for clear position. The coaches are saying that she is alright. We will know exact details in two days' time," he said.

Topics : Wrestling Olympics 2024 Olympics

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

