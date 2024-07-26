Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paris Olympics 2024: Rain threat looms over grand opening ceremony

According to the Weather Channel, there is 35 per cent chance of rainfall, staring 7 PM Paris time (10:30 PM IST). Check Paris weather hourly rain forecast here

Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony: Rain could dampen parade of athletes ceremony

Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony: Rain could dampen parade of athletes ceremony

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The parade of athletes on the Seine River during the Olympic 2024 opening ceremony might dampen the event's aesthetic as rain threatens Paris today (July 26).

According to the latest weather forecasts, there is a chance of rain today. Meteo-France, the French weather service, has predicted overcast skies from the afternoon, with light rain anticipated in the morning. The weather should improve in the afternoon, but the weather service warned on Thursday that showers could affect the Paris region in the evening when the ceremony occurs.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 6,800 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometres (3.7 miles). Although 10,700 athletes are expected to compete at these Olympics, hundreds of football players are based outside Paris, surfers are in Tahiti, and many have yet to arrive for their events in the second week, organisers said on Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including 320,000 paying and invited ticket-holders, are expected to line the Seine's banks as athletes are paraded along the river on boats.

Paris weather hourly rain forecast

According to the Weather Channel, there is 35 per cent chance of rainfall, staring 7 PM Paris time (10:30 PM IST). The forecast of rainfall jumps to 42 per cent at 11 PM Paris time (2:30 AM IST), by the time Olympics opening ceremony expected to conclude.

Photo credit: Screengrab from The Weather Channel
Photo credit: Screengrab from The Weather Channel

More From This Section

Athletes fit and ready to deliver India's best haul in Paris Olympics

Olympics 2024: Dhiraj helps Indian men's archery team book QF berth

Olympics 2024: India's Archery team qualify for QF, Ankita best-placed

Why is Paris making headlines for all the wrong reasons ahead of Olympics?

Paris Olympics: Djokovic and Nadal could could lock horns in 2nd round


What Happens to the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony if Rain Plays Spoilsport?

If it rains, the ceremony is expected to proceed as planned. It starts at 1:30 PM EDT/7:30 PM CEST or 11:00 PM IST and should last over three hours.

"For the moment, the risk of showers during the opening ceremony cannot be ruled out," Meteo-France stated. "Forecasts have yet to be confirmed."

Heatwave in Paris

There is some good news, though, with a balmy summer evening expected. Temperatures will be close to 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Also Read

Why is Paris 2024 Olympics set to be the greenest Olympics in history

Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony live timings (IST), streaming in India

With Paris Olympics set to open, organisers brace for hacker onslaught

Paris Olympics 2024: France to kick off games under tight security

Paris Olympics 2024 fever sets in, 9.7 million tickets sold so far

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Paris

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon