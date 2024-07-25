Why is Paris making headlines for all the wrong reasons ahead of Olympics?

Even as France is gearing up to hold the Olympic Games Paris 2024 from July 26, its capital city Paris is hogging the limelight for several wrong reasons. The controversies and concerns have cast a shadow over the event, leading to negative perceptions.

In a bid to showcase that the city is ready for the Olympics spectacle, Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dive into the Seine last week to demonstrate that the river is sufficiently clean to host the Games' outdoor swimming events.

However, for a city that is set to host 15 million visitors for the Olympics, his effort could not generate the desired effect.

Covid-19 cases in Paris?

An unidentified Australian water polo player has been placed in quarantine at the Paris Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, as reported by Anna Meares, the head of Australia's Olympic delegation, on Tuesday.

Meares did not reveal the athlete's name but noted that those who had close contact with the player were being monitored and tested. She said that the athlete's teammates are following precautionary measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Gang-rape case shocks Paris

An Australian woman was gang-raped by five men in Paris, just days before the city prepares to host the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games.

As reported by France's Le Parisien newspaper, the 25-year-old woman, appearing disoriented and wearing her dress backward, was found at a restaurant on Boulevard de Clichy in the Pigalle district of Paris on Saturday. Parisian authorities have verified that a 'gang-rape' likely occurred between Friday and Saturday, and an investigation is ongoing.

According to local reports, a woman sought shelter in a kebab shop in the Pigalle area with her dress partially ripped. The restaurant staff alerted authorities after noticing her condition. Firefighters arrived to assist her, and she was subsequently transported to Bichat Hospital for a medical evaluation.

Airport unions to hold strike

Flights to Paris for the Olympic Games may face disruptions after the Force Ouvriere (FO) union announced plans for a strike. The FO union, representing 12 per cent of Aeroports de Paris (ADP) staff, issued a strike warning, coinciding with the opening ceremony of the Games.

The union has announced a strike scheduled to start at 5 am on July 26 and end at 7 am on July 27. This action may lead to delays and interruptions at the major airports in Paris.

No ACs at Olympics village!

As athletes assemble in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, the extreme summer temperatures present a notable challenge. With the Paris 2024 Games marking the first time the Olympics will feature an equal number of male and female competitors -- totalling 10,500 participants from 206 nations -- the absence of air conditioning in the Games Village is drawing considerable attention.

The Olympic Games Village boasts an advanced cooling system engineered to ensure a pleasant temperature. The system employs both ventilation and shading mechanisms to maintain a cool environment in the living quarters, dining areas, and training facilities. To further enhance comfort, the organisers plan to set up 2,500 temporary air conditioners throughout the village.

Theft of athlete's gear

The Australian Olympic cycling team fell victim to a theft in Paris. The incident was disclosed by one of the cyclists via social media.

The cyclist, Logan Martin, revealed that thieves smashed the passenger seat window of their van. They not only stole a wallet but also made off with various equipment, including the physiotherapist’s massage table. Fortunately, Martin and his team managed to recover some of their belongings using luggage tag tracking devices, which led them to find their items scattered in a nearby park.