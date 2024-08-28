Business Standard
Home / Sports / Olympics / News / 'Source of inspiration': PM Modi wishes Indian contingent at Paralympics

'Source of inspiration': PM Modi wishes Indian contingent at Paralympics

In a post on X, Modi said, "140 crore Indians wish our contingent at the Paris #Paralympics 2024 the very best."

Modi, Narendra Modi

The summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter on Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the very best to India's contingent at the Paris Paralympics 2024, saying the courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation.
In a post on X, Modi said, "140 crore Indians wish our contingent at the Paris #Paralympics 2024 the very best."

"The courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation. Everyone is rooting for their success," he said, using the hashtag 'Cheer4Bharat'.
The summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter on Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.
More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports over the next 11 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paralympics Olympic Games 2024 Olympics

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

