USA set world record in 4x400 mixed relay which might last for just 1 day

The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year.

Paris Olympics 2024 Gold medal

AP Saint-Denis (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

It's a world record that might only last a day. Still, the U.S. mixed 4x400 meter relay team owns it.
The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps Friday in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break the mark of 3:08.80 set at world championships last year.
All the record did was place the Americans in Saturday's final, where the record in an event that is only 5 years old will be in jeopardy once again.

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

