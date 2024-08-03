Paris Olympics 2024: Sports Ministry dispatches 40 ACs for Indian athletes

Indian athletes battling the soaring temperatures and lack of cooling in their rooms in the Paris Olympic Games Village have been provided with 40 portable air conditioners by the country's sports ministry to make their stay comfortable.



Check Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 live coverage and match updates here The air-conditioners were sent to the Games village after discussions with the Indian Olympic Association and the French Embassy here, according to sources in the ministry.

Check Paris Olympics 2024 August 3 (Day 8) schedule here



Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY



"Taking into consideration the issues faced by athletes at the Olympic Games village because of the temperature and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports decided to provide 40 ACs in the Games Village rooms where the Indian athletes are staying," the source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "Taking into consideration the issues faced by athletes at the Olympic Games village because of the temperature and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports decided to provide 40 ACs in the Games Village rooms where the Indian athletes are staying," the source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Temperatures have soared in both Paris and Chateauroux, the two main Olympic Games venues. In the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event, all the eight finalists, including India's bronze-winner Swapnil Kusale, were seen sweating profusely at the Chateauroux shooting range.





@Olympics pic.twitter.com/oBcmVzAbyc Finally our Indian athletes got AC in games Village at the Paris Olympics, the authorities didn't provide AC there and they have to face tough conditions in the humid weather there, so Sport's Ministry of India installed 40 AC there on their own expense @IndiaSports August 2, 2024

There are reports that temperatures have touched an unbearable 40 degrees Celsius on some days in Paris.

Even before the Games started, several contingents had expressed their concerns about the weather in Paris after the organisers said that they would shun air conditioning to cut the carbon footprint of the event.

Instead, the Games organising committee unveiled an underfloor cooling mechanism and built-in insulation to keep the temperatures down at the Games Village. However, unconvinced about the measures, the USA contingent travelled with portable conditioners.

Reports have suggested that other countries have also resorted to buying portable ACs to manage the heat. India has now joined the bandwagon.

"The decision was taken early on Friday and the cost is being funded by the Ministry," the ministry source said.

"The ACs are plug and play units and athletes have already started using them. It is expected that with this they will have a more comfortable stay and get better rest which is much needed for a good performance," he added.