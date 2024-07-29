Convicted child rapist competes in Paris Olympics 2024: Why it is not okay

In the world of sports, we are often captivated by the stories of athletes who overcome challenges, bounce back from injuries, and demonstrate extraordinary dedication. These ‘life journeys’ are what make sports so captivating. Yet, there are times, when dark realities emerge unsettling the foundation of our sports fandom.

This week, a story has emerged that has many Olympic fans questioning the ethical boundaries of the elite competition. The revelation involves Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, who is set to compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Van de Velde, now 29, has a deeply troubling past. He is a convicted child rapist, having been sentenced to four years in jail after pleading guilty to three counts of rape involving a 12-year-old schoolgirl he met on Facebook. At the time of the assault in 2014, Van de Velde was 19 years old. He travelled to the UK, raped the girl at an address in Milton Keynes, and was only apprehended after the victim sought the morning-after pill, prompting authorities to investigate due to her age.

Following his return to the Netherlands, Van de Velde was extradited and arrested in January 2016. A judge at Aylesbury Crown Court sentenced him to four years in prison, though he was allowed to serve his sentence in the Netherlands, where he was released after one year. In the aftermath of his detention, Van de Velde attempted to distance himself from the labels that had been attached to him, stating: “I have been branded as a sex monster, as a paedophile. That I am not – really not.” Yet, his guilty plea tells a different story.

Controversy over athlete’s past

Despite his criminal history, the Dutch Olympic Committee decided that there is no reason to exclude Van de Velde from the Games. In a statement, they explained that Van de Velde has been participating in international beach volleyball tournaments since 2018, following an “intensive professionally supervised trajectory.”

This decision has sparked outrage and disbelief among many. It raises significant questions about the integrity of the selection process and the message it sends to both athletes and fans. The notion that a convicted child rapist can don his national colours and compete at the highest level of sport is deeply unsettling.

The victim’s family must be devastated, knowing that their daughter’s rapist is being given a platform for fame and glory on the international stage. While it is important to believe in the possibility of rehabilitation and a second chance for convicted offenders, the role of elite athletes as role models cannot be ignored. Allowing Van de Velde to compete undermines the values that sports are supposed to represent.

Van de Velde faces scrutiny

At least, Van de Velde will not have an easy ride in Paris this summer. Anyone whose Wikipedia page says, “Steven van de Velde (born August 8, 1994) is a Dutch beach volleyball player. He is a convicted child rapist and has been placed on the sex offender registry in the United Kingdom for life since 2016” – is unlikely to escape the stigma of his past crime, nor should he.

When questioned about the selection process this week, the chief of the Australian Olympic team stated that a convicted rapist would never be chosen to represent their team. The Dutch team, on the other hand, announced that Van de Velde will be barred from media interviews during the Games, a move that appears to be an attempt to minimise the inevitable backlash. However, the court of public opinion is likely to be unforgiving.

Becoming a successful sportsman, Van de Velde has chosen a path that catapults him directly into the glare of international public scrutiny. The fans in the stands are bound to make themselves heard, as they always do in controversial situations. It's going to be a wild and uncomfortable ride for the Dutchman – but hey, that’s all part of the game, isn’t it?