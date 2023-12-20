Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

5-nation tournament: India beat France 5-4 in last match to record lone win

Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh struck a brace each as the Indian men's hockey team beat France 5-4 in its fourth and final match to notch up its lone win in the five-nation tournament

Indian hockey team

Indian hockey team

Press Trust of India Valencia (Spain)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh struck a brace each as the Indian men's hockey team beat France 5-4 in its fourth and final match to notch up its lone win in the five-nation tournament here on Wednesday.
Jugraj scored in the 20th and 60th minutes while Harmanpreet found the target in the 25th and 56th minutes. Vivek Sagar Prasad (16th) struck once in the match that went back and forth throughout its duration.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India thus ended their largely disappointing campaign with a win. They had lost all their earlier three matches in the tournament -- 0-1 to Spain, 2-7 to Belgium and 2-3 to Germany.
France are the lowest-ranked side at ninth while India are at third.
The first quarter saw France take the lead through a penalty-corner conversion from Lucas Montecot in the 11th minute. India equalised early in the second quarter through a field goal from Vivek.
Jugraj then put India in the lead after converting a penalty corner before Harmanpreet doubled the lead through another penalty corner.
France were soon awarded a penalty stroke and Etienne Tynevez (28th) scored to make full use of it as the score read 3-2 in favour of India at half time.
France restored parity late in the third quarter with a field goal from Gaspard Baumgarten (43rd minute).
As the scoreline read 3-3, both the teams tried to break through each other's defence in the final quarter.
France stole the lead through another penalty-corner conversion by Etienne Tynevez (53rd) but their joy was short-lived, as Harmanpreet scored through a penalty corner to bring up his second goal.
Jugraj returned to score his second goal through yet another penalty corner in the last minute of the match as India emerged 5-4 victorious to end the tournament with a win.
The five teams play each other once and the side finishing on top of the points table after all matches will be the winner.

Also Read

Hockey: Harmanpreet scores as Indian men's team holds England to 1-1 draw

5-Nation tournament: Indian men's hockey team loses to Spain 0-1 in opener

Asiad 2023: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy

5-Nation tournament: Indian women's hockey team suffers 2-3 defeat to Spain

Sports Ministry confirms Satwik, Chirag for Khel Ratna, Shami for Arjuna

Tennis Yearender 2023: Djokovic achieves legendary status, Alcaraz rises

Dronacharya nominee Lalit aims for 3 wrestling medals at 2024 Olympics

PKL 2024: Ajith Kumar helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register thrilling win

Davis Cup: Ramkumar to lead Indian challenge against Pakistan on grass

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Indian hockey Hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon