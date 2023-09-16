close
Asiad 2023: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

The Indian hockey team would be aiming for nothing less than a gold in both the men's and women's categories as a spot at the Paris Olympics is up for grabs

Indian hockey teams at Asian Games 2023. Photo: Hockey India

Indian hockey teams at Asian Games 2023. Photo: Hockey India

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
The Indian men’s hockey team, fresh from the victory at the Asian Champions Trophy held in Chennai, India, would look to continue its good form in the Hangzhou Asian Games. 

The team led by Harmanpreet Singh and under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton would eye nothing less than a gold medal at the continental event as a place in the Paris Olympics is up for grabs. The gold winner at Hangzhou will directly qualify for the Olympics in 2024. 

India are grouped alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Japan, Singapore, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan

The top two teams from the group would qualify for the semi-final. 

Indian men’s team performance at the Asian Games

One of the most successful teams at the Olympics, the Indian men’s team hasn’t had the same success at the Asian level with arch-rivals Pakistan overshadowing them over the years. Hockey has been a part of the games ever since 1958 and India have won three golds with the last one coming in 2014. Amongst other medals, the Men in Blue have won nine silver and three bronze medals. 

Indian women’s hockey team at the Asian Games

The Indian women’s team have had a terrific few years in the field which started with the 2018 Asian Games where they entered the final for the first time ever since 1998. They lost in the final but since then have gone on to finish fourth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, third in the FIH Pro League and win the FIH Nations Cup. Currently ranked seventh in the world, the Savita-led team are the best Asian side in the rankings.

The Indian women's team won its only gold in 1982 edition played at home in Delhi.

Asian Games 2023 hockey schedule for Indian men's team

All in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Date- 2023 Match Time (IST) Venue
       
September 24 India vs Uzbekistan 08:45 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium
September 26 India vs Singapore 06:30 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium
September 28 India vs Japan 18:15 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium
September 30 India vs Pakistan 18:15 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium
October 2 India vs Bangladesh 13:15 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium

The schedule for the remaning matches ar as follows

October 4, Wednesday: 11/12 and 9/10 classification matches and semi-finals - 7:45 AM onwards
October 6, Friday: 7/8, 5/6 and 3/4 classification matches and final - 7:45 AM onwards

Asian Games 2023 hockey schedule for Indian women's team

All in Indian Standard Time (IST)
 
Date- 2023 Match Time (IST) Venue
       
September 27 India vs Singapore 10:15 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium
September 29 India vs Malaysia 16:00 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium
October 1 India vs Korea 13:30 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium
October 3 India vs Hong Kong 07:45 Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium

The schedule for the remaning matches ar as follows

October 5, Thursday: 9/10 classification matches and semi-finals - 11:00 AM onwards
October 7, Saturday: 7/8, 5/6 and 3/4 classification matches and final - 7:45 AM onwards

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Full squad 

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma,

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Full Squad

Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

Indian men’s and women’s hockey team matches broadcast and live streaming details

When would the Indian men's hockey team matches take place in Asian Games 2023?

The Indian men’s hockey matches will be played on September 24, 26, 28, 30 and October 02, 2023. 

When would the Indian women's hockey team matches take place in the Asian Games 2023?

The Indian women’s hockey matches will be played on September 27, 29, October 01 and 03, 2023. 

Which channels will telecast Indian men's and women’s hockey matches at Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2023 and thus people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of Indian men’s and women’s hockey team matches on Sony Sports Network. 

Where can people follow the Live streaming of the Indian men's and women’s hockey matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games?

People in India can livestream the Indian men’s and women's hockey matches at the Hangzhou Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.
First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

