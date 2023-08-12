Confirmation

Not True, says star batter Virat Kohli on reported social media earnings

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Saturday clarified that a report of his earnings from his official Instagram handle is "not true".

Virat Kohli

Recent media reports suggested that he had made crores of rupees -ranging from Rs 9 crore to Rs 15 crore per post through his social media accounts.

ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
With around 256 million followers, Kohli is one of India's and the world's popular sportspersons in terms of his online presence.
He often updates fans about his life and cricket through pictures/videos that potray him of sweating it out in nets or matches, pictures with his wife Anushka Sharma, who is a Bollywood actress and inspires many through the pictures and videos of his tough fitness regime.
This popularity makes him an extremely dependable face for various brands and Kohli is often involved in brand promotions/advertisements on his social media pages. The earnings through these promotional posts has always been a curiosity for his fans.
On Saturday, Kohli took to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to post, "While I am grateful and indebted to all that I've received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true."

With 8,676 runs in 111 Tests with 29 centuries and 29 fifties each, 12,898 runs in 275 ODIs with 46 centuries and 65 fifties and 4,008 runs in 115 T20Is with one century and 37 fifties, Kohli is one of the most successful batters of all time.
Currently sitting at 25,000 international runs and 76 centuries, fans keep a count of each run and century he scores, in anticipation of him breaking legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of 34,357 international runs and 100 centuries.
He will be seen in action during high-profile tournaments like Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year.
Asia Cup will start on August 30 and will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the majority of matches in the island nation. ICC Cricket World Cup will be hosted by India from October 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli Cricket Indian Cricket Twitter cricket world cup ICC Asia Cup

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

