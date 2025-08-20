Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ahmedabad chosen to stage three key international sports events 2025

Ahmedabad chosen to stage three key international sports events 2025

Ahmedabad city will host three major international sports events, including the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, this year, it was announced on Tuesday.

Indian football

football

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahmedabad city will host three major international sports events, including the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, this year, it was announced on Tuesday.

The three major competitions in 2025 -- the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship, the Asian Aquatics Championship, and the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Football Qualifiers -- will bring elite athletes from around the world to the Gujarat city, said an official release.

Gujarat, long known for its trade and enterprise, is now poised to make its mark on the global sporting stage, it added.

The prestigious Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 will be held at the Naranpura Sports Complex in Ahmedabad from August 24 to 30. More than 350 players from 29 countries will participate in the championship, said the release.

 

This will be followed by the Asian Aquatics Championship in September-October, in which swimmers from countries like China, Japan, and Korea will participate.

Also Read

Suruchi Inder Singh

Saurabh-Suruchi clinch 10m air pistol mixed team bronze at Asian C'ship

Khelo India

Khelo India Water Sports Festival: J&K athletes chase glory on Dal Lake

ladakh marathon

Ladakh Marathon set for 12th edition next month with 6,000+ participants

Wrestling

Vishal in hunt for freestyle bronze in U20 World Wrestling Championships

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Key reform achieved with National Sports Governance Bill: Mandaviya

Notably, India is one of the seven host countries for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers to be held from November 22 to 30.

All the football matches scheduled in India will take place at 'The Arena by TransStadia' in Ahmedabad. The qualifiers to be held in Ahmedabad will host Group D matches, in which countries such as India, Iran, Chinese Taipei, and Lebanon will participate.

In 2026, Ahmedabad will also host the Asian Weightlifting Championship and the Archery Asia Para Cup -- a world ranking tournament.

Additionally, India has earned the honour of hosting the World Police and Fire Games 2029, and this prestigious international tournament will be held in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) in Gujarat.

Recently, India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games was approved, and Ahmedabad has been selected as the host city for this prestigious event.

All these events will prove to be an important step towards establishing the state as a multi-sport high-performance destination, said the release.

With modern sports complexes and advanced facilities coupled with the new Sports Policy 2022-27, Gujarat has now become capable of hosting international-level competitions, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Boxing

Indian boxers' build-up to World Championships hit by visa trouble

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh bounces back with dominant win over Abdusattorov

Hockey generic image

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Bangladesh, Kazakhstan replace Pakistan and Oman

Badminton, shuttlecock

Badminton faces shuttle crisis; BAI, Gopichand urge urgent alternatives

Manu Bhaker

Manu's bronze, Rashmika's junior gold brighten India's day at shooting

Topics : Sports News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon