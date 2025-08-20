Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Saurabh-Suruchi clinch 10m air pistol mixed team bronze at Asian C'ship

Saurabh-Suruchi clinch 10m air pistol mixed team bronze at Asian C'ship

The duo defeated Liu Heng-Yu and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen 17-9 to add to the individual bronze that double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker had won in the women's 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday.

Suruchi Inder Singh

Suruchi Inder Singh

Press Trust of India Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and rising teenage star Suruchi Inder Singh clinched the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze, beating Chinese Taipei in the Asian Shooting Championships here on Wednesday.

The duo defeated Liu Heng-Yu and Hsieh Hsiang-Chen 17-9 to add to the individual bronze that double Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker had won in the women's 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday. 

The Indian pair qualified for the medal round placed fifth with Suruchi firing 292 and Saurabh scoring 286. the duo aggregated 578 in the qualification round to be placed fifth going into the eight-team medal round.

 

Suruchi, who has been on song this season winning four World Cup medals, started the qualification round with a perfect 100 in the opening series, faltered in the second to score 94 and ended the preliminary round with a 98.

Chaudhary had series of 95, 96 and 95.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hockey generic image

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Bangladesh, Kazakhstan replace Pakistan and Oman

Badminton, shuttlecock

Badminton faces shuttle crisis; BAI, Gopichand urge urgent alternatives

Khelo India

Khelo India Water Sports Festival: J&K athletes chase glory on Dal Lake

Tennis partners

Kazakhstan tennis player handed 4-year ban over doping violation

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek Clinches Cincinnati Open Title with Win Over Jasmine Paolini

Topics : Sports News Shooting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon