All England Open 2024: India's full schedule, live match timings, streaming

The badminton matches of the Indian shuttlers will begin at 3:30 PM IST on March 12. Jio Cinemas will live stream All England Open 2024 matches in India.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

India's top shuttlers will be in action on March 12 at the BWF All England Open 2024 in Birmingham. In men’s singles, No. 7 seed HS Prannoy will go up against Su Li-yang of Chinese Taipei. Kidambi Srikanth will be facing the No. 1 seed Viktor Axelsen from Denmark. Meanwhile, 2022 runners-up Lakshya Sen, and Priyanshu Rajawat will play against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong and Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo respectively. 

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu will lock horns with Germany’s Yvonne Li and Aakarshi Kashyap will go up against Pai Yu Po from Chinese Taipei.
After their title win at the French Open in men’s doubles, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will start their campaign against the No.1 seed and three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia. 

In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face Indonesia’s Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will play against Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam from Hong Kong. While Rutuparna and Swetaparna Panda will take on Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.

When will the All England Open 2024 Badminton tournament begin?

All England Open 2024 will begin on March 12 in Birmingham.

What will be the live match timings of India matches at the All England Open 2024?

The badminton matches of Indian shuttlers will begin at 3:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channels will live telecast All England Open 2024 Badminton matches in India?

The live telecast of All England Open 2024 Badminton matches will be available on Sports 18 - 3.

How to watch live streaming on All England Open 2024 Badminton matches in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream All England Open 2024 matches in India.
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

