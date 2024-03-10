Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan finishes seventh in USA's NCAA

Khan clocked 4 minutes 03.05 seconds to finish seventh on Saturday, having become the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships

Parvej Khan NCAA Championships. Photo: X

Parvej Khan NCAA Championships. Photo: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan finished seventh in the one mile track event's final in the NCAA Championships of the United States in Boston, one of the most competitive collegiate competitions in the world.
Khan clocked 4 minutes 03.05 seconds to finish seventh on Saturday, having become the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 19-year-old Indian clocked 3 minutes 57.126 seconds to finish third in the preliminary run.
The USA's Luke Houser finished first with a timing of 4 minutes 01.72 second while Australian Adam Spencer came second in 4 minutes 01.92 seconds.
Lucas Bons (4:02.12) of the US was third.
Khan was representing University of Florida as he earned a college scholarship there last year.
Khan, who belongs to a farming family in Mewat region in Haryana, had won the 1500m gold in the 2022 National Games with a new personal best of 3.40.89 in Gandhinagar.
One mile run though is not popular among Indian athletes and is not in the Olympic and World Championships programme.
Three Indians -- Tejaswin Shankar (2018 and 2022 in high jump), Mohinder Singh Gill (triple jump) and Vikas Gowda (2006 in discus throw) -- have all won gold at the NCAA championships.

Also Read

ICC World Cup, IND vs PAK: Shubman Gill trains, may return to India's XI

Passing on the baton: Will Shubman Gill take on the mantle from Kohli?

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill ruled out of India vs Afghanistan game

IND-ENG: Shubman Gill undergoes scans on injured finger, says would be fine

Not contesting Lok Sabha elections, I am 90 now: Ex PM Deve Gowda

French Open Badminton: Satwik-Chirag duo sails into final, Lakshya loses

BCCI triples per match incentive to Rs 45 lakh for playing red-ball format

Anurag Thakur announces two National Centre of Excellence for women

French Open: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag in semis, Sindhu loses epic battle

Nishant Dev enters pre-quarterfinals of World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : athletics Indian sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon