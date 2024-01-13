Satwik-Chirag create history as they enter Malaysian Open final in style

The magical Men’s Doubles duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are having the moment of their lives as they came from 11-18 down in the second game to beat their Korean counterparts Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae 22-10 and 21-18 and entered the Malaysian Open Badminton tournament 2024 final on Saturday. January 13.

Satwik-Chirag, known as Sat-Chi popularly have entered their second Super 1000 final in two years, having won the Indonesian Open in 2023. If they win the final on Sunday against the winner of the match between Chinese and Japanese pairing in the other semi-final, they will become the only Indians to have two Super 1000 titles to their name.