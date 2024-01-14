Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Malaysia Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag lose to Chinese pair, finish second

Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China beat the Indian pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after losing the first set 9-21 and trailing 3-10 in third

Indian pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose in the final of the Malaysia Open 2024. Photo: BAI Media

Indian pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose in the final of the Malaysia Open 2024. Photo: BAI Media

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to win their second Super 1000 title after they lost the final of the Malaysian Open 2024 to the Chinese pairing of Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang on Sunday, January 14.

The Indians won the first set quite comfortably, 21-9, to raise hopes of winning the final. However, in the second set, they trailed 11-5 before coming back to make it 8-11 at the mid-game interval in the second set.
On a comeback trail from 13-17, the Indians made it 17-19. The Chinese pair challenged the service call of the Indians at that scoreline, but it was futile and the Indians came back to 18-19. But then they faltered on the serve and the game point went to the Chinese and they converted it, winning the second game 21-18 and making it 1-1.

Also Read: Satwik-Chirag create history as they enter Malaysian Open final in style

The Indians led 10-3 in the third and deciding set. However, the top-seeded Chinese won five back-to-back points to make it 8-11 at the mid-game interval. The Chinese pairing got into the lead at 14-13 and then made it 16-14 before the Indians returned to make it 15-16.

Also Read: Why Satwik-Chirag's Indonesian Open win is the biggest in Indian Badminton

It came down to the Indians trailing 16-17 and then a fast rally made it 18-16 in favour of the Chinese before they made it 19-16. A drop shot at 19-16 by Wang made it four match points to the Chinese. Satwik and Chirag dodged one and made it 17-20.

A break in the game at that point as the umpire asked Chirag to wait for his serve. And the Chinese made it count by winning the decider 21-17 after being 3-10 in that set.

Both pairings will now be part of the India Open Super 750 tournament, starting Tuesday, January 17, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall of the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag enter semis, eye 1st Super 500 title this season

Badminton ranking: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj attains career-best 2nd spot

Satwik-Chirag create history as they enter Malaysian Open final in style

IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy

Anisimova's comeback on track, reaches the 2nd round in Australian Open

Shooter Vijayveer Sidhu clinches 17th Paris Olympics spot for India

FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Profligate India lose 0-1 to USA in

Satwik-Chirag create history as they enter Malaysian Open final in style

Olympics Women's Hockey Qualifier: NZ women excited to play hosts India

Topics : malaysia open Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty Badminton BS Web Reports sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon