Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: MAS 0-0 PAK, 1st QTR; IND vs CHN at 3:30 PM IST
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: India will start their title defense with match against hosts China on Sunday.
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The reigning champions, the Indian men’s hockey team, will start their defence of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy title on Sunday, September 8, against hosts China at the Moqi training base in Hulunbuir City, Mongolia, from 3:30 PM IST.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led men in blue are riding high after their second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics in Paris last month. India, who are also the most successful team in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy, having won the silverware four times (one shared with Pakistan in 2018), will once again be the favourites to take the trophy home in the six-team, ten-day tournament in China.
India’s biggest highlight before the match would be the replacement for their veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who announced his retirement after the Paris Olympics. Hockey India has named 27-year-old Krishna Bahadur Pathak as India’s new regular goalkeeper during the squad announcement for the 2024 Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. The young Indian, who debuted for India in 2018, has only played in one tournament as India’s first-choice goalkeeper, the 2018 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, when the regular goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was rested. This makes the 2024 Champions Trophy only his second instance as India’s regular goalkeeper at the senior level.
2024 Asian Champions Trophy Full Schedule
Apart from India, the tournament's second most successful team, Pakistan, will also be in action against Malaysia from 1:15 PM IST.
When will the India vs China match be played at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy?
India will take on China at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday, September 8.
What time will India vs China at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy begin on September 8?
The match between India and China at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 8 in India?
The live telecast of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 8 will be available on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 8 in India?
The live streaming of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy matches on September 8 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
1:16 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: PAK vs MAL underway
The second match of the day between Pakistan and Malysia is now underway.
1:10 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: South Korea vs Japan end in draw
In the first match of day, Japan and South Korea settled down with one point each after playing a high scoring 5-5 draw. Pakistan vs Malaysia to begin at 1:15 PM IST.
1:00 PM
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of 2024 Asian Champions Trophy on September 8. On the first day three matches will take place. South Kore will take on Japan, Pakistan will take on Malaysia and defending champions India will take on hosts China. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 1:00 PM IST