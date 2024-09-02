Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asian Champions Trophy 2024 full schedule, IND vs PAK live time, streaming

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 full schedule, IND vs PAK live time, streaming

The India vs Pakistan hockey match will be played on September 14 at 1:15 PM IST. The live streaming of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be available on the Sony LIV app and website

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: The tournament will be played in a round-robin followed by knockout games.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:13 PM IST
The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy is set to commence on Sunday, September 8, 2024, in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China. Six teams will take part, including the defending champions India. The Asian Champions Trophy in China will be the eighth edition since it was inaugurated in 2011.

Which country won most Asian Hockey Champions Trophy?

Indian hockey team is the most successful team in the tournament's history, with four titles. Pakistan has won the tournament three times, while South Korea has managed to win the title once. While all the tournament editions witnessed one ultimate winner, the 2018 edition saw arch-rivals India and Pakistan declared joint winners after the final match was washed out.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Teams

Six teams will be featuring in the eighth edition of Hockey Asian Champions Trophy.
  • India
  • China
  • Pakistan
  • Malaysia
  • Japan
  • South Korea

2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Format

The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy will be played in a round-robin followed by knockout games.

During the group stages all six teams will play one match against other five teams. Three points will be awarded for a win while one point will given for a draw.

After the end of group stages top four teams will qualify for the semifinals with first placed team taking on fourth placed team in semifinal 1, while the second placed team will take on third placed team in the points table.

The two eliminated teams will then play in the fifth place play-off match. 

The winner of semifinal 1 and semifinal 2 will play the finals on September 17, while the losing semifinalists will take the field against each other for the third plcae play-off match.

Full schedule of the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy

More From This Section

India at Paralympics

Paris Paralympics 2024: India medal tally and full list of medal winners

Nitesh Kumar

Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Nitesh Kumar ensures another medal for India

Boxing

Boxing's Olympics future uncertain as Asian governing body sides with IBA

paralympics closing ceremony

Paralympics: Poor water quality of Seine River postpones Triathlon events

Rohan Bopanna

US Open: Indian duo Bopanna, Sutjiadi enter mixed doubles quarterfinals


Asian men’s Champions Trophy 2024 full schedule
Match Date Time (IST)
Korea vs Japan Sep-08 11:00
Malaysia vs Pakistan Sep-08 13:15
India vs China Sep-08 15:30
Korea vs Pakistan Sep-09 11:00
India vs Japan Sep-09 13:15
China vs Malaysia Sep-09 15:30
Pakistan vs Japan Sep-11 11:00
India vs Malaysia Sep-11 13:15
China vs Korea Sep-11 15:30
Japan vs Malaysia Sep-12 11:00
India vs Korea Sep-12 13:15
Pakistan vs China Sep-12 15:30
Malaysia vs Korea Sep-14 11:00
India vs Pakistan Sep-14 13:15
Japan vs China Sep-14 15:30
5th-6th place play-off Sep-16 10:30
Semi-Final 1 Sep-16 13:00
Semi-Final 2 Sep-16 15:30
Third-place play-off Sep-17 13:00
Final Sep-17 15:30


Indian squad for the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy

India will take the field in the Asian Champions Trophy without their star goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, who retired from international hockey after the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the team announcement meeting, Krishan B Pathak was named Sreejesh’s successor by Hockey India. Harmanpreet Singh will once again lead the Indian side, while Vivek Sagar has been assigned vice-captain duties.

Full Indian squad:

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Key Date, live streaming, timings


When will the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy begin?

The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy will begin on Sunday, September 8.

When will India play its first match in the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy?

India will play its first match at the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday, September 8, against China.

When will India vs Pakistan hockey match be played at 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy?

India vs Pakistan hockey match will be played on September 14, 2024 at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City. 

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in India?

The 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 1 in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the 2024 Hockey Asian Champions Trophy on the Sony Liv app and website.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

We feel proud of every player, no matter which state: UP CM Adityanath

Indian Hockey Team, hockey olympic

If I can maintain my fitness, I hope to play LA Olympics: Manpreet Singh

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

Sreejesh ranks Tokyo Bronze above Paris, feels they should have won Gold

P R Sreejesh, Indian hockey goalkeeper

Hockey India names PR Sreejesh junior coach; retires his No 16 jersey

PR Sreejesh, Sreejesh

Like Dravid, I want coach juniors before gradual progression: PR Sreejesh

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Hockey India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon