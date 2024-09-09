Asian Champions Trophy 2024 points table: India, Japan, Pakistan rankings

The 2024 Asian Champions Trophy has begun with some high-scoring, thrilling matches in the first two days of the tournament. Out of the five matches played so far in this edition, three have ended in a draw, signifying the level of competition it possesses. The defending champions, India, are the only team to secure a win so far in the tournament, as the Harmanpreet Singh-led men in blue have a 100 per cent win record after the first two games. They also hold the top spot in the points table with six points from two games. They defeated hosts China 3-0 in their first game before defeating Japan 5-1 in their second game.





Asian Champions Trophy 2024 full schedule The 2021 champions, Korea, and three-time champions, Pakistan, hold the second and third spots, respectively, with each having two points from their first two games. Korea played a 5-5 draw against Japan to start their 2024 Asian Champions Trophy campaign before playing a 2-2 draw against Pakistan on Monday. Meanwhile, Pakistan played a 2-2 draw against Malaysia before facing Korea.

Malaysia, with one point from their only game, is in the fourth spot, while the two teams who have already faced the defending champions in the tournament, Japan and hosts China, are currently the lowest-ranked teams on the points table. Japan is currently in fifth spot, while hosts China are sixth. Japan started their campaign with a 5-5 draw against Korea before getting hammered 1-5 by India on Monday. China faced India in their first and only match so far, where they suffered a 0-3 defeat against the men in blue.

The top four teams at the end of the group stage will qualify for the semi-finals, while the bottom two teams will face each other in a fifth-place playoff.