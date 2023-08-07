India again secured its top spot in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy. India played their third tournament match against Malaysia and defeated them by 5-0.The Harmanpreet Singh-led team was earlier in the top position after the team clinched a remarkable win against China by 7-2. India lost their first spot after the tied match between India and Japan, where both teams secured one goal each. Yesterday, India again led the points table after defeating the table topper Malaysia.India vs Malaysia: Match HighlightsThe unbeaten team India thrashed the table-topper Malaysia by 5-0. The Indian squad dominated from the beginning to the end and broke the opposition's defence in the 15th minute of the game and got their first goal scored by the local boy Karthi Selvam. India also successfully converted two penalty corner (PC) goals against Malaysia. Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh successfully converted the PCs, which helped India lead by 3-0. Thereafter, Gurjant Singh and Jugraj's goals helped India to reach an undefeatable position. India with 7 points leading the Asian Champions Trophy points table, and Malaysia with 6 points is at the number 2 spot.ALSO READ: Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Teams, Mascot, Where to Watch and MoreIndia is to face South Korea in the next match India is to face South Korea in its fourth match on 7th August 2023 at 8.30 pm IST. Currently, South Korea is placed at number 3 in the points table. India and South Korea are the only two undefeated teams in the tournament so far. The fans are looking forward to an exhilarating clash between three-time champions India and defending champions South Korea.The Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 is being held on a round-robin basis where Asia's six top-ranked sides play against each other, and the teams in the last two spots will fight for fifth or sixth position. While the top four teams will qualify for the Semi-Finals, which will take place on 11th August. The third-place playoff and the final match will be held on 12th August.