ATP Guarantees $1.3M in Income to 26 Players in 2024 Tennis Tour

The ATP men's tennis tour paid out $1.3 million to a total of 26 players in 2024 under a new financial program called Baseline that guarantees minimum annual incomes for players ranked in the top 250.

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Players received money in each of three categories, the tour said Wednesday, without naming most of the individuals: 17 got paid as part of minimum guarantees that make up the difference if players do not reach certain thresholds in singles prize money, three through injury protection that helps those whose tournament participation is limited by health issues, and seven via newcomer investment that provides funds to new members of the top 125.

 

One player received money from both the minimum guarantee and income protection parts of the plan, which was announced in August 2023. This season was the first of a three-year trial.

As a professional tennis player, you're focused on results. Relying on your performance to succeed can be difficult, especially when dealing with setbacks like injuries," said Bernab Zapata Miralles, who got a minimum guarantee to boost his season's earnings.

We now have the comfort we need to improve, without the pressure of financial uncertainty.

Based on 2023 year-end rankings and 2024 earnings, the ATP made up the difference for players who didn't reach certain thresholds: $300,000 for the top 100, $150,000 for men ranked from 101 to 175, and $75,000 for those from 176 to 250.

Those figures will rise next season to $200,000 for Nos. 101-175, and $100,000 Nos. 176-250.

Just for the sake of context, year-end No. 1 Jannik Sinner led men's tennis with $16.9 million in prize money in 2024, while No. 100 Federico Coria took home about $590,000, and No. 250 Abdullah Shelbayh earned just under $205,000 in singles.

We're giving players the financial support they need to overcome challenges and build a sustainable career," said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, a former player.

Players need to sign up to be considered for the program and the tour hopes more will take part than the more than 100 who did in 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

