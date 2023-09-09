Confirmation

US Open 2023: Medvedev beats Alcaraz, sets summit clash with Djokovic

The Men's singles final in 2023 US Open between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will take place on September 11 (IST).

Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev vs Novak Djokovic in US Open 2023 final. Photo:@usopen

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
In the second semifinal of US Open 2023, Daniil Medvedev produced his best game to knock defending champion Carlos Alcaraz out of US Open 2023. In the high-octane clash, Medvedev defeated World number 1 Alcaraz 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to set a date with 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. The Men's singles final in 2023 US Open will take place on September 11 (IST).

Earlier, World No 2 Djokovic entered record 10th US Open final after beating America's Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The Serbian player has equalled with legendary American player Bill Tilden's mark of featuring in 10th US open final.
 
"These are the kinds of matches and occasions that I still thrive on and get me going and inspire me every day to try and work as hard as the young guys," Djokovic said as cited by ATP's official website.
"The Grand Slams are the ones that motivate me the most to play my best tennis, perform my best tennis. I knew prior to the quarter-finals that I would play an American player and that is never easy. To control the nerves and be composed in the moments that matter. Today things were going really smoothly for me and then he broke back and it was anyones game at the end of the third set. This is the kind of atmosphere we all like to play in, so I am really, really pleased with this win today," he further added.
 

"Discipline is everything. I think it is a combination of discipline, will power and clarity of what you want to do. What your short and long-term goals are. I have been pleased to play this sport for many years and have achieved a lot. I still feel I have something in my legs left. I feel I still have a lot to give to the sport. Another Grand Slam final, I can't be happier," Djokovic said on reaching his 36th major final.
In 2023 so far, Djokovic has won four tournaments, including major wins at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. On Sunday, he will compete for a record-extending 24th Slam title either with Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev.
 
First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

