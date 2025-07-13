Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wimbledon 2025 men's final: Sinner vs Alcaraz live match time, streaming

Wimbledon 2025 men's final: Sinner vs Alcaraz live match time, streaming

JioHotstar will live stream the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final in India through their apps and website

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tennis fans are in for a blockbuster as defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final on Sunday, July 13, at Centre Court. This high-stakes clash is a rematch of their epic five-set French Open final, which lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes—making it the second-longest Grand Slam final in history. 
 
Alcaraz, riding a 24-match winning streak and chasing his third straight Wimbledon title, is aiming to join the elite club of men who have won the tournament three years in a row—alongside Borg, Sampras, Federer and Djokovic. He’s also won recent titles at the Italian Open, Roland Garros and Queen’s Club.
 
 
Sinner, meanwhile, is eyeing his first Wimbledon crown. The Italian reached the final after a dominant straight-sets win over Djokovic and looks confident on grass. Expect a gripping, high-quality battle between two generational stars.

Sinner out to level scores

Jannik Sinner bounced back from a post-French Open slump, which included a loss to Bublik in Halle and a near-defeat to Dimitrov at Wimbledon before the Bulgarian's injury gave him a lifeline. He capitalised on that, beating Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach the final with minimal court time.

At 23, Sinner is now the second-youngest player to make the final at all four Grand Slams—achieving it earlier than the Big Three and Alcaraz. With three straight hard-court major titles and clear progress on grass, he now seeks revenge for his Roland Garros defeat.

Alcaraz inches ahead

Carlos Alcaraz enters the Wimbledon final with a strong edge over Jannik Sinner, having won their last five meetings, including a key comeback at the French Open. He’s also the only player to beat Sinner in his last nine finals.
 
While Sinner faces pressure to avenge that loss, Alcaraz has stayed composed and confident. Known for raising his level in key moments, Alcaraz holds a 14-1 record in five-set deciders, giving him a clear advantage if the match goes the distance.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s face-off in the final of the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles event will be their 13th meeting overall. Before this, in the 12 matches between the two, Alcaraz has won eight, while Sinner has emerged victorious in just four matches.

Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final take place? 
The 2025 edition of Wimbledon will host its men's singles final on Sunday, 13 July.
 
What will be the venue for Wimbledon 2025 matches? 
All matches of Wimbledon 2025, including the men's singles final, will be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England. Centre Court will host the final clash.
 
When does the Wimbledon 2025 men's final match begin? 
The men's singles final match at Wimbledon 2025 will begin after 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 13.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Wimbledon 2025 singles final in India? 
The live telecast of the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final in India? 
JioHotstar will live stream the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final in India through their apps and website.
 

Topics : Wimbledon Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

