1877 to 2025: Full list of Wimbledon men's singles champions and runner-ups

Jannik Sinner made history as the first Italian man to claim the Wimbledon men’s singles crown. The 23-year-old delivered a stellar performance to beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets, with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Jannik becomes the first Italian man to lift this trophy, adding another Grand Slam to his collection on the day.
The tournament has the oldest history in all of Grand Slams, dating back to 1877 when Spencer Gore won the inaugural title.
Among these legends, Federer leads the pack with the most men’s Wimbledon titles in the Open Era, having lifted the trophy a record eight times. As Alcaraz aims for a third straight triumph on grass, he stands on the verge of etching his name even deeper into tennis history.
|Wimbledon men's singles winners before the open era
|Year
|Winner
|1967
|John Newcombe
|1966
|Manuel Santana
|1965
|Roy Emerson
|1964
|Roy Emerson
|1963
|C.R. McKinley
|1962
|Rod Laver
|1961
|Rod Laver
|1960
|Neale Fraser
|1959
|Alejandro Olmedo
|1958
|Ashley J. Cooper
|1957
|Lewis Hoad
|1956
|Lewis Hoad
|1955
|Tony Trabert
|1954
|Jaroslav Drobny
|1953
|E. Victor Seixas Jr.
|1952
|Frank Sedgman
|1951
|R. Savitt
|1950
|J.E. Patty
|1949
|F.R. Schroeder
|1948
|R. Falkenburg
|1947
|Jack Kramer
|1946
|Yvon Petra
|1939
|Robert Riggs
|1938
|Donald Budge
|1937
|Donald Budge
|1936
|Fred Perry
|1935
|Fred Perry
|1934
|Fred Perry
|1933
|Jack Crawford
|1932
|H. Ellsworth Vines
|1931
|S.B. Wood
|1930
|William T. Tilden
|1929
|Henri Cochet
|1928
|Rene Lacoste
|1927
|Henri Cochet
|1926
|Jean Borotra
|1925
|Rene Lacoste
|1924
|Jean Borotra
|1923
|William M. Johnston
|1922
|Gerald Patterson
|1921
|William T. Tilden
|1920
|William T. Tilden
|1919
|Gerald Patterson
|1914
|Norman Brookes
|1913
|Anthony Wilding
|1912
|Anthony Wilding
|1911
|Anthony Wilding
|1910
|Anthony Wilding
|1909
|Arthur Gore
|1908
|Arthur Gore
|1907
|Norman Brookes
|1906
|Laurie Doherty
|1905
|Laurie Doherty
|1904
|Laurie Doherty
|1903
|Laurie Doherty
|1902
|Laurie Doherty
|1901
|Arthur Gore
|1900
|Reggie Doherty
|1899
|Reggie Doherty
|1898
|Reggie Doherty
|1897
|Reggie Doherty
|1896
|Harold Mahoney
|1895
|Wilfred Baddeley
|1894
|Joshua Pim
|1893
|Joshua Pim
|1892
|Wilfred Baddeley
|1891
|Wilfred Baddeley
|1890
|William Hamilton
|1889
|William Renshaw
|1888
|Ernest Renshaw
|1887
|Herbert Lawford
|1886
|William Renshaw
|1885
|William Renshaw
|1884
|William Renshaw
|1883
|William Renshaw
|1882
|William Renshaw
|1881
|William Renshaw
|1880
|John Hartley
|1879
|John Hartley
|1878
|Frank Hadow
|1877
|Spencer Gore
Wimbledon men's singles champions in the Open era
|Wimbledon winners and runners-up list in Open era
|YEAR
|WINNER
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2025
|Jannik Sinner (Italy)
|Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
|4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
|2024
|Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4)
|2023
|Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|1-6, 7-6(6), 1-6, 3-6, 6-4
|2022
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
|4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 7–6(3)
|2021
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
|6–7(4), 6–4, 6–4, 6–3
|2020
|No competition due to COVID-19
|No competition due to COVID-19
|No competition due to COVID-19
|2019
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3)
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Kevin Anderson (South Africa)
|6–2, 6–2, 7–6(3)
|2017
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Marin Cilic (Croatia)
|6–3, 6–1, 6–4
|2016
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|Milos Raonic (Canada)
|6–4, 7–6(3), 7–6(2)
|2015
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|7–6(1), 6–7(10), 6–4, 6–3
|2014
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|6–7(7), 6–4, 7–6(4), 5–7, 6–4
|2013
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|6–4, 7–5, 6–4
|2012
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Murray (Great Britain)
|4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4
|2011
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3
|2010
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
|6–3, 7–5, 6–4
|2009
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|5–7, 7–6(6), 7–6(5), 3–6, 16–14
|2008
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7
|2007
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|7–6(7), 4–6, 7–6(3), 2–6, 6–2
|2006
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|6–0, 7–6(5), 6–7(2), 6–3
|2005
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|6–2, 7–6(2), 6–4
|2004
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Andy Roddick (USA)
|4–6, 7–5, 7–6(3), 6–4
|2003
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|Mark Philippoussis
|7–6(5), 6–2, 7–6(3)
|2002
|Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)
|David Nalbandian (Argentina)
|6–1, 6–3, 6–2
|2001
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|Patrick Rafter (Australia)
|6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 2–6, 9–7
|2000
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Patrick Rafter (Australia)
|6–7(10), 7–6(5), 6–4, 6–2
|1999
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|6–3, 6–4, 7–5
|1998
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|6–7(2), 7–6(9), 6–4, 3–6, 6–2
|1997
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Cedric Pioline (France)
|6–4, 6–2, 6–4
|1996
|Richard Krajicek (Netherlands)
|MaliVai Washington (USA)
|6–3, 6–4, 6–3
|1995
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4, 6–2
|1994
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|7–6(2), 7–6(5), 6–0
|1993
|Pete Sampras (USA)
|Jim Courier (USA)
|7–6(3), 7–6(6), 3–6, 6–3
|1992
|Andre Agassi (USA)
|Goran Ivanisevic (Croatia)
|6–7(8), 6–4, 6–4, 1–6, 6–4
|1991
|Michael Stich (Germany)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–4, 7–6(4), 6–4
|1990
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|6–2, 6–2, 3–6, 3–6, 6–4
|1989
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|6–0, 7–6(1), 6–4
|1988
|Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|4–6, 7–6(2), 6–4, 6–2
|1987
|Pat Cash (Australia)
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|7–6(5), 6–2, 7–5
|1986
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
|6–4, 6–3, 7–5
|1985
|Boris Becker (Germany)
|Kevin Curren (USA)
|6–3, 6–7(4), 7–6(3), 6–4
|1984
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–1, 6–1, 6–2
|1983
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Chris Lewis (New Zealand)
|6–2, 6–2, 6–2
|1982
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|John McEnroe (USA)
|3–6, 6–3, 6–7(2), 7–6(5), 6–4
|1981
|John McEnroe (USA)
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|4–6, 7–6(1), 7–6(4), 6–4
|1980
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|John McEnroe (USA)
|1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(16), 8–6
|1979
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Roscoe Tanner (USA)
|6–7(4), 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4
|1978
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–2, 6–2, 6–3
|1977
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|3–6, 6–2, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
|1976
|Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
|Ilie Nastase (Romania)
|6–4, 6–2, 9–7
|1975
|Arthur Ashe (USA)
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|6–1, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4
|1974
|Jimmy Connors (USA)
|Ken Rosewall (Australia)
|6–1, 6–1, 6–4
|1973
|Jan Kodes (Czechoslovakia)
|Alex Metreveli (USSR)
|6–1, 9–8(5), 6–3
|1972
|Stan Smith (USA)
|Ilie Nastase (Romania)
|4–6, 6–3, 6–3, 4–6, 7–5
|1971
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|Stan Smith (USA)
|6–3, 5–7, 2–6, 6–4, 6–4
|1970
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|Ken Rosewall (Australia)
|5–7, 6–3, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1
|1969
|Rod Laver (Australia)
|John Newcombe (Australia)
|6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–4
|1968
|Rod Laver (Australia)
|Tony Roche (Australia)
|6–3, 6–4, 6–2