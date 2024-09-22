Chess Olympiad: Indian men, women create history, win maiden gold medals

India on Sunday scripted history as its men's and women's teams clinched their maiden gold medals in the 45th Chess Olympiad after beating their respective opponents in the final round here.

The men's team defeated Slovenia after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanadhaa won their respective matches in the 11th and final round match.

The women's team beat Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to clinch the title.

Indian men had earlier won two bronze -- in 2014 and 2022 -- in the tournament.

Indian women had won a bronze in the 2022 edition in Chennai.