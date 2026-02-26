Discontent grows as Pakistan appoint Junaid interim coach for WC qualifiers

An unhappy Pakistan hockey team has flown to Egypt for a crucial World Cup qualifier tournament under the supervision of a interim head coach Khawaja Junaid who was banned for life in 2023 by an inquiry committee of the national federation.

"Junaid will supervise the team and the interim president Muhuyuddin Wani brought him on board because of the short time available before the World Cup qualifiers," a spokesperson of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said.

A reliable source in the PHF said the players were not happy with the appointment of Junaid, an Olympian, as they had asked the federation to hire Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans at least for the qualifying tournament.

"Captain Ammad Butt also tried to contact the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi but he was unsucessful," the source said.

He said Junaid was not a popular choice of the players because of his past record as head coach of the senior and junior teams.

In 2023, an independent inquiry committee of the PHF had banned Junaid from all hockey related activities for life after he was found guilty of mucking up a crucial Asia Cup match between Japan and Pakistan which the latter lost and couldn't qualify for Olympics.

Junaid, who was coach and manager, sent 12 players on the field at one time and this led to a crucial goal being disallowed by the umpires.

The qualifying tournament in Ismailia, Egypt from March 1 to 7 offers the last opportunity for Pakistan to book a spot in this year's World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands.

Pakistan is among eight teams in the qualifier vying for three World Cup spots. Nine teams have already qualified for the showpiece.

The two finalists and the bronze medal winner in Ismailia will book berths for the World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands.

Pakistan have been clubbed with Austria, Malaysia and China while the other group comprises England, Egypt, Japan and the USA.