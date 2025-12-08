Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIH Junior Women's World Cup: India beat Wales 3-1 in classification match

FIH Junior Women's World Cup: India beat Wales 3-1 in classification match

Out of quarterfinal contention, India defeated Wales 3-1 to remain in the hunt for a ninth-place finish at the FIH Junior Women's World Cup here.

Indian women's junior Hockey team

Indian women's junior Hockey team

Press Trust of India Santiago (Chile)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Out of quarterfinal contention, India defeated Wales 3-1 to remain in the hunt for a ninth-place finish at the FIH Junior Women's World Cup here.

Hina Bano (14'), Sunelita Toppo (24'), and Ishika (31') scored for India, while Eloise Moat (52') netted the lone goal for Wales. India had logged two wins and a loss to finish outside the top eight in the pool stage.

In Sunday's match, India began with a penalty corner in the first 30 seconds. They were playing between the lines to carve out opportunities on regular occasions, but couldn't find the opening goal early on.

 

Wales had the opportunity to surge ahead with a penalty stroke, but were denied by Nidhi as she made a sharp stop to keep the scores level.

India eventually managed to break the deadlock towards the end of the first quarter, courtesy a tap-in from Hina after some neat work by Sakshi Rana.

Also Read

IND vs GER Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final

India vs Germany HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey World Cup S/F 2: India crash out after 5-1 loss to Germany

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 final

Junior Hockey World Cup final date and time, qualified teams and streaming

IND vs GER Junior hockey world cup

Junior Hockey World Cup SF2: India vs Germany live match time, streaming

Spain vs Argentina Junior Hockey World Cup S/F live streaming

Junior Hockey World Cup SF1: Spain vs Argentina live match time, streaming

India vs Belgium Hockey highlights

India vs Belgium HIGHLIGHTS Junior Hockey World Cup Q/F: India beat Belgium 4-3 in penalty shoot-out

Looking to double their advantage, India maintained the pressure with another penalty corner at the start of the second quarter.

They continued to create chances regularly, and were rewarded for their persistence after Rana's initial shot fell in the way of Sunelita, who made no mistake from close range. With 14 circle penetrations in the first half, India held a deserving 2-0 lead at the break. 

India extended their lead to 3-0 early in the second half as Ishika found the back of the net after a rebound from the Welsh goalkeeper fell in her way.

Jyoti Singh's side controlled the tempo of the game, stretching the Welsh defense by playing between the lines and pressing high, while remaining disciplined and compact at the back. India continued to create chances, pushing Wales back in their own half to close out the third quarter.

With the lion's share of possession, India remained in pursuit of more goal-scoring opportunities to further increase their advantage in the final quarter.

Wales had an opening on the other end and Eloise Moat (52nd) made it count, pulling one back for her side. However, that only proved to be a consolation goal as India held firm to secure a well-deserved 3-1 win.

India will next play Uruguay on Tuesday and the winner of this match will progress to the ninth place showdown. The losing team will fight for the 11th spot in the overall standings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha

At 3, Indian prodigy Sarwagya becomes youngest ever with a FIDE rating

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates his maiden F1 title

Lando Norris clinches maiden F1 title after dramatic Abu Dhabi finale

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen takes pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview

Abu Dhabi set for epic F1 finale as Norris, Piastri, Verstappen chase title

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semifinals

Junior Hockey World Cup S/F: Full schedule, qualified teams, live streaming

Topics : Hockey News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon